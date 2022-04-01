Society's Child
Western MSM news is getting men, women and children killed in Ukraine
Thu, 31 Mar 2022 20:03 UTC
By a completely partial rendering of events in Ukraine western mainstream media news creates a false picture that, if enough people believe it, will lead to the combat continuing far longer than it properly should.
One aspect of this deeply irresponsible behaviour is that it leads to a false sense of confidence that Kiev regime forces are winning against the Russian forces. This could lead outsiders to this conflict involving themselves directly and, due to their lack of training, getting themselves killed. The emotional impact, purposefully selected by television news channels seeks to generate such impulses along with others regarding fundraising for the regime.
The amount of bias involved is massive, along with misinformed speculation, assertion and demonisation of one side over the other. Wishful thinking and attitudes based on a lack of historical knowledge of this conflict stretching back over a decade leads to an entire series of mis-statements and constant misrepresentation.
Television has for fifty years and more been the most powerful device for molding minds. With the inexorable move of elite media to the right in recent times, especially in the United States where public service broadcasting is in the extreme minority and corporations own the vast majority of news entities the output has become heavily biased in the interests of western states' foreign policy objectives.
Ukraine has been the object of a western state desire to take as much of eastern Europe into the U.S., NATO and EU sphere of influence and western mass media has followed on in slavish fashion to promote this goal in respect of Ukraine and all other such states. The taking of Ukraine as a whole into the western sphere of influence in the coup of 2014 was a step too far for Russia and for the people of both Crimea and south-eastern Ukraine.
This repeated bias has delivered a constantly misleading message, one that encourages hate toward one side, love for the other and an uncaring level of total ignorance regarding a third.
Giving the false impression that there is hope and even increasing hope that the Kiev forces can defeat those of Russia risks extending the fighting in Ukraine. For Russia the issues involved form existential factors which mean it MUST take its campaign to a successful conclusion. The very existence of Russia is at stake as without secure borders and freedom from the fear of enemies at its door it cannot live as a sovereign nation should. Its people could never feel assured they were totally safe if such a situation continued.
Providing a platform for the forces that are constantly threatening Russia's present and future security by supporting one side only in a completely subjective way with no attempt whatsoever to be objective is reprehensible in the extreme.
Most thinking people are too afraid to voice their opinion, as they are threatened by the government to not voice support for Russia's actions under further persecution (up to three years in prison in Czechia) and are constantly banned on all mainstream media and in the comments sections, almost all the alternative media have been shut down or de-platformed, some have recovered though and are using different domains, as they're blocked by their providers, which have been forced to do so by the government or are even willingly supporting the Ukraine side of the conflict..
It is all very nauseating
I hope we live to see the end of the days of their propaganda, but perhaps that is a bit naïve to wish for..