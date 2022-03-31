© Getty Images / Borisenkov Andrei

South Ossetia, a partially recognized republic in the Caucasus region, will soon be taking legal steps in an attempt to join the Russian Federation, its president, Anatoly Bibilov, has announced.Located in the South Caucasus, South Ossetia fought a brutal war with Georgia, in the early 1990s, and was recognized by Russia as an independent republic following the 2008 military conflict between Russia and Georgia, prompted by Tbilisi's forces shelling the region, where Russian peacekeepers were stationed.Then-President, and current Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev recently said thatAbkhazia, the other breakaway region of Georgia that Moscow recognized as independent in 2008, said it did not intend to follow South Ossetia's example."The Constitution of Abkhazia clearly defines us as an independent country," said Valery Kvarchya, the speaker of the parliament in Sukhumi. "Russia is our strategic partner, close and brotherly country, but our republic has no plans to join the Russian Federation."