© AP



Police have recommended 20 fines be issued over breaches of COVID regulations at the heart of the UK government.It's in relation to the so-called Partygate scandal that has rocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson and weakened his authority.It's alleged multiple social gatherings were held in Downing Street, breaking the government's own rules designed to restrict the spread of COVID-19.But the police have continued their investigation of dozens of politicians and officials over allegations that the government flouted its own pandemic restrictions. Officers sent questionnaires to more than 100 people, including the prime minister, and interviewed witnesses as part of the investigation.Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, but he is alleged to have been at several of the dozen events in his 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings that are being investigated by the police.In January, civil servant Sue Gray published a report into some of the gatherings, the ones not under criminal investigation. She said "failures of leadership and judgment" in Johnson's government allowed events to occur that should not have happened.Opposition figures have renewed calls for Johnson to step down."We all know who is responsible. The Prime Minister must resign, or Conservative MPs must sack him," tweeted Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey.As the scandal developed earlier this year opponents, and some members of the governing Conservative Party, said that Johnson should resign if he is issued a fine for breaking rules he imposed on the rest of the country during the pandemic.Hannah Brady, a spokeswoman for the group COVID-1919 Bereaved Families for Justice, said Johnson "should have resigned months ago over this.""By dragging it out longer, all he is doing is pouring more salt on the wounds of those who have already suffered so much," she said.Johnson spokesman Max Blain declined to say whether the prime minister would quit if he is fined."It's a hypothetical situation," he said.