The Russian Defense Ministry has accused Kiev of spreading "cynical lies" about its military campaign.Russia claimed on Wednesday that Ukrainian fighters have been using a synagogue to secretly store weapons and ammunition. Kiev has repeatedly accused Moscow of striking civilian targets, whileMajor General Igor Konashenkov, a Defense Ministry spokesman, accused Kiev of trying to deceive the world with "cynical lies" about Russia's offensive.He presented a set of images he said showed evidence of "nationalists" using a synagogue in the city of Uman, in central Ukraine, "for military purposes." The city is a major pilgrimage site for Hasidic Jews.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned the shelling of the city by Russia in his address to Israel's parliament, the Knesset, on March 20. Tens of thousands of Jews gather in Uman to pay their respects at the tomb of a local religious leader.The truck is loaded with backpacks and objects similar to rolled up cushion foams. Two men cover them up with a bedsheet and a pair of blankets.Another set of images, purportedly made at the same location, shows men in helmets and body armor outside a red bus. Some carry large bags and at least two men carry what resembles rifles.Ukraine has so far not commented on the allegations, but Kiev has repeatedly accused Russian troops of destroying civilian buildings, including apartment complexes, hospitals and schools. Police and city officials reported that several missiles landed in Uman last month, killing one person.Moscow attacked the neighboring country in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the Donbass by force.