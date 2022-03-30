The Sao Jorge volcano in the Azores Island chain is in danger of both erupting and producing a large earthquake. As a result, its alert level has been placed at orange due to the detection of a body of magma intruding underneath the island. This intrusion of magma occurred alongside an earthquake swarm where more than 14,000 quakes were detected. The largest of these struck on March 29th, registering in as a magnitude 4.0. This video will discuss the ongoing situation, and mention where an eruption could occur.