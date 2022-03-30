© Getty Images / Ivan Murauyou

Videos emerge from a Moscow-affiliated church in Ukraine, where a priest was dragged away by Ukrainian Territorial Defense forces.A priest in the town of Smila in central Ukraine was kidnapped by a group of armed men on Monday. The incident occurred in the middle of service and was captured on video by stunned churchgoers. The footage quickly made its way across social media, with many reporting it as Ukrainian nationalists assaulting and kidnapping a pro-Russian priest.In recent years, the rift has been characterized by forceful takeovers of some temples in Ukraine by Kiev-allied worshipers and activists, which the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) has decried as "wild.""In recent weeks, several priests from Smila, without consulting or informing their colleagues - most of the clergy of the Smila denomination and their own parishioners, began to incite each other and readers from the internet to schismatic actions," he said.The statement from the secretary goes on to claim that Father Vasyl is currently "alive and well" and "continues the service and confession of the clergy of the Smilansky denomination," whileNevertheless, the video of the incident has quickly gone viral, and many have been expressing outrage over the actions of the Ukrainian territorial defense forces members. The head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, has issued an investigation into the matter, which has been, with the goal of "identifying the persons involved."The incident comes as Moscow is currently carrying out a military operation in Ukraine. However, the village of Smila has not seen any combat during this period, although some parts of the Cherkasy region have experienced shelling from both Russian and Ukrainian forces.Russia's operation was launched last month, following a seven-year standoff over Kiev's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French- brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military alliance. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the Donbass by force.