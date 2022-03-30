The trial of Churchill

© Unknown

THE TRIAL OF WINSTON CHURCHILL:



Afghanistan:

© Unknown

"We proceeded systematically, village by village, and we destroyed the houses, filled up the wells, blew down the towers, cut down the great shady trees, burned the crops and broke the reservoirs in punitive devastation." - Churchill on how the British carried on in Afghanistan, and he was only too happy to be part of it.

Greece:

© unknown

India:

© Unknown

"I'd rather see them have a good civil war". - Churchill wishing partition on India

didn't see much difference between his [Churchill] outlook and Hitler's

Iran:

"A prize from fairyland beyond our wildest dreams" - Churchill on Iran's oil

Iraq:

© Unknown

"I am strongly in favour of using poisoned gas against the uncivilized tribes... it would spread a lively terror." - Churchill on the use of gas in the Middle East and India

"The Arab and Kurd now know what real bombing means within 45 minutes a full-sized village can be practically wiped out, and a third of its inhabitants killed or injured, by four or five machines which offer them no real target, no opportunity for glory as warriors, no effective means of escape". - Arthur 'Bomber' Harris

Ireland:

"We have always found the Irish a bit odd. They refuse to be English" - Churchill

© Unknown

bloodlust to repress as people who he described as "odd" for their refusal "to be English"

Kenya:

"This course [detention without trial and forced labour] had been recommended despite the fact that it was thought to involve a technical breach of the Forced Labour Convention of 1930 and the Convention on Human Rights adopted by the Council of Europe"

Palestine:

© Unknown

"I do not agree that the dog in a manger has the final right to the manger."

Saudi Arabia:

© Unknown

"My admiration for him [Ibn Saud] was deep, because of his unfailing loyalty to us." - Churchill

South Africa:

Other mentions:

© Unknown

'BRITISH GUIANA':

'BRITISH GUIANA':

CHINA:

ERICH VON MANSTIEN:

IMMIGRATION TO BRITAIN:

MUSSOLINI:

ON HIS OWN PEOPLE:

SUDAN:

ROBERT EMMET (IRISH REPUBLICAN LEADER):

RUSSIA:

WORLD WAR 1:

I love this war. I know it's smashing and shattering the lives of thousands every moment

WORLD WAR 2:

England celebrates their genocides. The 'Winston Churchill note' has entered circulation. Honouring a man who swilled on champagne while 4 million men, women and children in Bengal starved due to his racist colonial policies.Churchill. He is fawned over in Britain and held up as a hero of the nation. He was voted '. Below is the real history of Churchill, the history of a white supremacistChurchill found his love for war during the time he spent in Afghanistan. While there he said "" because the Pashtuns need "". He believed the Pashtuns needed to be dealt with, he would reminisce in his writings about how he partookChurchill would also write of how "every tribesman caught was speared or cut down at once". Proud of the terror he helped inflict on the people of Afghanistan Churchill was well on the road to becoming a genocidal maniac.The British Army under the guidance of Churchill perpetrated a massacre on the streets of Athens in the month of December 1944. 28 protesters were shot dead, a further 128 injured. The British demanded that all guerrilla groups should disarm on the 2nd December 1944. The following day 200,000 people took to the streets, and this is when the British Army under Churchill's orders turned their guns on the people. Churchill regarded ELAS (Greek People's Liberation Army) and EAM (National Liberation Front) as "miserable banditti", these were the very people who ran the Nazis out. His actions in the month of December were purely out of his hatred and paranoia for communism.The British backed the right-wing government in Greece returned from exile after the very same partisans of the resistance that Churchill ordered the murder of had driven out the Nazi occupiers. Soviet forces were well received in Greece, this deeply worried Churchill. He planned to restore the monarchy in Greece to combat any possible communist influence. The events in December were part of that strategy.In 1945, Churchill sent Charles Wickham to Athens where he was in charge of training the Greek security police. Wickham learned his tricks of the trade in British occupied Ireland between 1922-1945 where he was a commander of the colonial RUC, responsible for countless terror.In April 1945 Churchill said "the [Nazi] collaborators in Greece in many cases did the best they could to shelter the Greek population from German oppression" and went on to say "the Communists are the main foe".Very few in Britain know about the genocide in Bengal. Churchill's hatred for Indians led to four million starving to death during the Bengal 'famine' of 1943. "" he would say.Bengal had a. The British Army took millions of tons of rice from starving people to ship to the Middle East -. When the starving people of Bengal asked for food, Churchill said the. The Viceroy of India said "Churchill's attitude towards India and the famine is negligent, hostile and contemptuous". Even right wing imperialist Leo Amery who was the British Secretary of State in India said he "". Churchill refused all of the offers to send aid to Bengal, Canada offered 10,000 tons of rice, the U.S 100,000,. Churchill was still swilling champaign while he causedThroughout WW2. Churchill moaned about "Indian money lenders" the whole time. The truth is, he said this about India during WW2 "are we to incur hundreds of millions of debt for defending India only to be kicked out by the Indians afterwards".In 1945 Churchill said "the Hindus were race protected by their mere pullulation from the doom that is due". The Bengal famine wasn't enough for Churchill's blood lust,When Britain seized Iran's oil industry Churchill proclaimed it was "a prize from fairyland beyond our wildest dreams". Churchill meddled in Iranian affairs for decades,In June 1914 Churchill proposed a bill in the House of Commons that would see the British government become become the major shareholder. The company would go onWhen the nationalist government of Mohammad Mosaddegh threatened British 'interests' in Iran, Churchill was there, ready to protect them at any cost. Even if that meant desecrating democracy. He helped. He told the CIA operations officer that helped carry out the plan "if i had been but a few years younger, I would have loved nothing better than to have served under your command in this great venture".ChurchillChurchill went on to privately describe the coup as "". Being a proud product of imperialism he had no issue ousting Mosaddegh so Britain could get back toChurchill was appointed 'Secretary of State for the Colonies' in 1921 and he formed the 'Middle East Department' which was responsible for Iraq. Determined to have his beloved empire on the cheap he decided air power could replace ground troops. A strategy of bombing any resistance to British rule was now employed.Several times in the 1920s various groups in the region now known as Iraq rose up against the British. The air force was then put into action,Churchill was also. Whilst 'Secretary for War and Air' he advised that "When Iraqi tribes stood up for themselves, under the direction of Churchill tChurchill's bombing of civilians in 'Mesopotamia' (Kurdistan and Iraq) was summed up by war criminal 'Bomber Harris':In 1904 Churchill said "". Churchill's ancestry is linked to loyalism to Britain,. He would live up to his families reputation when it came to suppressing revolutionary forces in Ireland.. Attacking civilians and civilian property they done Churchill proud, rampaging across the country carrying out reprisals. He went on to describe them as "". It was also Churchill. Of course this didn't fulfill Churchill's, he went on to advocate the use of air power in Ireland against Sinn Fein members in 1920. He suggested to his war advisers that aeroplanes should be dispatchedChurchill was an early advocate for the partitioning of Ireland. During the treaty negotiations he insisted on retaining navy bases in Ireland. In 1938 those bases were handed back to Ireland. However in 1939 Churchill proposed capturing Berehaven base by force. In 1941 Churchill supported a plan toChurchill went on to remark "the bloody Irish, what have they ever done for our wars",29-British-Police-CorbisBritain declared a state of emergency in Kenya in 1952. Churchill being your archetypical British supremacist believed that Kenya's fertile highlands should be only for white colonial settlers. He approved the forcible removal of the local population, which he termed "blackamoors".. Children's schools were shut by the British who branded them "training grounds for rebellion".In 1954 in a British cabinet meeting Churchill and his men discussed the forced labour of Kenyan POWs and how to circumvent the constraints of two treaties they were breaching:The Cowan Plan advocated the use of force and sometimes death against Kenyan POWs who refused to work. Churchill schemed to allow this to continue.Caroline Elkins book gives a glimpse into the extent that the crimes in Kenya were known in both official and unofficial circles in Britain and. He even 'punished' Edwina Mountbatten for mentioning it, "Edwina Mountbatten was conversing about the emergency with India's prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the then colonial secretary, Oliver Lyttleton. When Lyttleton commented on the "terrible savagery" of Mau Mau..., refusing to allow Lord Mountbatten to take his wife with him on an official visit to Turkey".InChurchill was honoured with a statue in Jerusalem for his assistance to Zionism.He regarded the Arab population Palestine to be a "". And that the "dog in a manger has the final right to the manger", by this he meant the Arabs of Palestine.Churchill declared "".A year later in Jerusalem he told Palestinian leaders that "it is manifestly right that the Jews, who are scattered all over the world, should have a national centre and a National Home where some of them may be reunited. And where else could that be but in this land of Palestine, with which for more than 3,000 years they have been intimately and profoundly associated?".At the Palestine Royal Commission (Peel) of 1937, Churchill stated that he believed in intention of the Balfour Declaration was to make Palestine an "overwhelmingly Jewish state".He went on to also express to the Peel Commission that he does "".Four years later he wrote of his desire for a 'Jewish state' to be established after the second war world. The establishment of the colonial settler state however was done on the watch of the British Labour Party under Attlee, who were always there to back their Tory counterpartsPrior to 1922 the British were paying Ibn Saud a subsidy of £60,000 a year. Churchill, then Colonial Secretary, raised it to £100,000.He knew of. Just as the British had done a few years earlier when they teamed up with Al-Saud and their wahhabism to wage an internal war in the Ottoman Empire. He described Ibn Saud's wahhabis as "intolerant, well-armed and bloodthirsty'. Of course,Churchill went on to write that his "admiration for him [Ibn Saud] was deep, because of his unfailing loyalty to us".Churchill meeting with Ibn Saud whom he showered with money and gifts. Britainon the region. He gifted Ibn Saud a special Rolls-Royce in the mid 1940s.Thousands were sent to British run concentration camps during the Boer wars. Churchill summed up his time in South Africa by saying "".Churchill wrote that his only "irritation" during the Boer war was "".It was Churchillto strip voting rights from black people in South Africa. In June 1906, Churchill argued that Afrikaners should be allowed a self-rule which would mean black people would be excluded from voting.He went on to state to Parliament that "we must be bound by the interpretation which the other party places on it and it is undoubted that the Boers would regard it as a breach of that treaty ifwere in the first instance extended to any persons who are not white".Churchill ordered the overthrowing of the democratically elected leader of 'British Guiana'. He dispatched troops and warships and suspended their constitutionChurchill ordered the overthrowing of the democratically elected leader of 'British Guiana'. He dispatched troops and warships and suspended their constitution"I think we shall have to take the Chinese in hand" - Churchill His hope from this was for "Ayran stock to triumph"...Churchillwhen he was on trial after WW2.Churchill"Keep England White" when debating the adoption of new laws limiting immigration from the Caribbean.Churchill- "If I were Italian," and "Churchill suggested "". He also went on to suggest that "".Churchill braggedChurchillhis famous "we shall fight on the beaches"He urged".Churchill's cabinet during WW2 obsessed about British people viewing black GIs favourably.