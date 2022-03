© AP/Patrick Semansky



"I'm not walking anything back. I want to make it clear: I was not then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I feel, and I make no apologies for it."

"It's more an aspiration than anything. He shouldn't be in power. There's no...I mean, people like this shouldn't be ruling countries, but they do."

"Nobody believes... I was talking about taking down Putin. Nobody believes that."

"The president has been clear we are not sending US troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position."

The president's detractors have repeatedly questioned his mental fitnessAfter an apparent call for the ouster of Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden read from a pre-prepared 'cheat sheet' to assure reporters thatHowever, Biden, whose cognitive health Republicans say is declining,Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Biden said that his declaration in Poland last week thatBiden said:Photos from the press conference show Biden carrying a small card, entitledin which the president was instructed to answer such a question as follows:Despite sticking to what he was instructed to say,This said, before telling another reporter that he doesn't believe Russia would interpret such a statement as a declaration of policy.Biden's apparent befuddlement has already raised eyebrows several times in recent days. Whilst on his visit to Poland, thebefore his officials walked back the statement, saying:Likewise, despite Biden's Vice President, National Security Advisor, Secretary of State and Press Secretary all portraying US sanctions on Russia as a deterrent to Putin, Biden declared last week that "sanctions never deter."Biden has relied on printed answer cards when dealing with the press before, and has also called on reporters during press conferences from prepared lists, mentioning on one such occasion in November that "they gave me a list of the people I'm going to call on."Republicans have pointed to these incidents, as well as to examples of Biden losing his train of thought mid-reply and appearing visibly lost and confused, as indicators of the president's declining cognitive abilities.Biden's approval rating sank to a new low of 40% in an NBC News poll published on Sunday, within the president's ability to handle the crisis in Ukraine. An ABC News poll taken last month found that