This week's top story regards the Sao Jorge volcano in Portugal, where a shallow intrusion of magma is ongoing. Its alert level was raised three times in a week, and ground deformation and elevated gas levels have been detected. Thus, an eruption might occur in the next few days.Meanwhile in Chile, the alert level at the Lonquimay volcano was raised to yellow due to a swarm of earthquakes underneath its edifice. And, in Hawaii, a large earthquake occurred underneath the flank of Mauna Kea. This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.