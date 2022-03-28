© Getty Images / Ukrainian Presidency handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



Ukraine's president says NATO members won't send him warplanes because they don't have 1% of the bravery shown by Mariupol defenders.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has scolded NATO members for declining to send him warplanes with which to help fight off Russia's military, essentially saying his Western supporters lack sufficient courage.It is often claimed in Russia that the US is using Ukraine to try to weaken Moscow.Zelensky has been campaigning for the US and other NATO members to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to prevent Moscow from taking advantage of its superior air power.Biden's officials have rejected the idea and said that providing fighter jets to Ukraine would pose a "high risk" of escalating the war.Beyond the implications of a direct NATO military confrontation with Russia, there are other challenges to providing Zelensky with the weapons he wants.Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.