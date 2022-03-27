1. The first rule involves the bitter pill of accepting that some people literally have no conscience

2. In a contest between your instincts and what is implied by the role of a person ha taken on - educator, doctor, leader, animal lover, humanist, parent - go with your instincts.

3. When considering a new relationship of any kind, practice the Rule of Threes regarding the claims and promises a person makes, and the responsibilities he or she has. Make the Rule of Threes your personal policy.

4. Question authority

5. Suspect flattery.

6. If necessary, redefine your concept of respect.

7. Do not join the game.

8. The best way to protect yourself from a sociopath is to avoid him, to refuse any kind of contact or communication.

9. Question your tendency to pity too easily.

10. Do not try to redeem the unredeemable.

11. NEVER agree, out of pity or for any other reason, to help a sociopath conceal his or her true character.

12. Defend your psyche.

13. Living well is the best revenge

Notes: