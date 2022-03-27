The Park County Sheriff's Office reports that a hiker who was reported missing on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, has been found dead.Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a news release on Friday that after an extensive search, they located body of the the man, identified as Craig Clouatre; he was said to be "about 40 years old."Clouatre was last seen on Wednesday. He did not return from a shed hunt to a rendezvous point, and his hiking companion then notified the Sheriff's Office.The search for Clouatre included horse teams, ground crews, and helicopters in the Six Mile Creek area about 30 miles south of Livingston.Sheriff Bichler said on Friday: "It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive."Searchers found his pack and tracks in the general vicinity on Friday but have found no sign of the bear, Bichler said.He said that officers will continue working to bring Clouatre home, and asked that people keep the family and all those involved in their thoughts and prayers.No other details have been released at this point.We will update you if we get more information.