Monday was a tough travel day on the eastern plains of Colorado as a wind-driven snow created slick roads and white-out conditions at times.Heavy snow also fell in parts of southern Colorado in the vicinity of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Travel was difficult along Interstate 25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico state line for several hours.The following snow totals are from the National Weather Service and the CoCoRaHS network. Be sure to click here and check out the snow reports from CoCoRaHS. If you don't see a report on the map where you live, considering becoming an official observer.10.3″ - 1 mile E of Stratton10.0″ - 9 miles SSW of Joes9.5″ - Wray8.0″ - 2 miles WNW of Vernon8.0″ - 7 miles S of Kirk7.0″ - Stratton6.5″ - 5 miles W of Westcliffe6.3″ - 8 miles SE of Boone6.3″ - 1 mile WSW of Rosita6.0″ - 6 miles N of Wild Horse5.8″ - 6 miles SSW of Beecher Island5.3″ - 1 mile WNW of Walsenburg5.0″ - Kit Carson5.0″ - Cheyenne Wells5.0″ - 1 mile SW of Wetmore5.0″ - 1 mile SSE of Beulah4.0″ - 3 miles N of Wray4.0″ - 6 miles N of Burlington3.5″ - La Junta3.0″ - 5 miles E of Peconic2.0″ - 1 mile S of Crescent Village2.0″ - 4 miles NE of Nederland2.0″ - 2.9 miles S of Lamar2.0″ - Hugo1.5″ - 3 miles E of Arvada1.0″ - 1 mile NNE of Estes Park0.3″ - 3 miles SSW of BoulderTrace - Denver International Airport