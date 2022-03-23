, it has emerged.but not to check the backgrounds of people fleeing war-torn Ukraine.Justice Minister Helen McEntee will not say if Ukrainian refugees staying in the homes of her Cabinet colleagues will be vetted before they are given accommodation in houses owned by senior Government ministers.Minister McEntee's spokesperson said he could not say if the backgrounds of refugees being given accommodation by ministers, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, will be checked before they are housed.Mr Varadkar's spokesperson also did not know if refugees will be vetted before being given access toAnd there was confusion across Government over whether refugees will be vetted before staying in the homes of Cabinet ministersThe Tánaiste and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris have signed up to accommodate refugees in their family homes.Mr Harris said the people of Ireland have been "incredibly generous" in response to the humanitarian crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine."I think they want their Government to be generous too," the minister added.Speaking at the launch of a new academic hub on the Grangegorman Campus of Technological University Dublin, he said people will show generosity to those arriving from Ukraine in different ways including providing accommodation or donations of goods and money."I've always thought this is a private matter and I think it should be kept a private matter but for the record a number of days ago, we registered as a family to provide a room in our home, if that's required, like tens of thousands of families across the country have but I don't intend to comment on it any further," Mr Harris said.At the same event, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe refused to say whether he would be registering to house a Ukrainian refugee."Myself and my family will play our role in making a contribution to the challenges, the huge challenges, that the people of Ukraine are facing. The exact nature of that contribution I do believe is a private matter and I'm going to leave it at that," Mr Donohoe said.Two weeks ago, Ms McEntee said she will discuss hosting refugees with her husband but last night she would not say if they had registered to accommodate people forced out of Ukraine following the Russian invasion.Taoiseach Micheál Martin is still considering whether his family can provide a home to refugees.He has two holiday homes but one is believed to be not suitable for accommodation and the other is in a remote location in Cork.He also has an apartment in Dublin and a home in Cork.Mr Martin also has access to Steward's Lodge in Farmleigh House which is the official State residence for the Taoiseach.