Society's Child
Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram for extremism
Tim Korso
Sputnik
Mon, 21 Mar 2022 14:51 UTC
Sputnik
Mon, 21 Mar 2022 14:51 UTC
The Tverskoy district court in Moscow, Russia has finished reviewing charges against Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms and ruled to ban both on the territory of Russia over "extremist activities". The court stated that the decision will take effect immediately, although Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has already started preliminarily blocking the two social media platforms.
At the same time, the court order does not affect another Meta product - the messaging platform WhatsApp. The judge explained the decision by the fact that WhatsApp does not have the ability to publicly spread illegal information.
The prosecutor in the case against Facebook and Instagram earlier stated that Russian users won't face punishment for continuing to use the services provided by the two platforms, but did not delve into legal details. The prosecution argued that Meta's activities on the two social media platforms were aimed against Russia and its armed forces.
Meta's lawyers at the Tverskoy district court said that they had altered their guidelines and banned all forms of Russophobia and calls for discrimination against Russian civilians, as well as calls for killing heads of government.
Facebook was banned in Russia already prior to the court's decision due to its repeated acts of censorship against the pages of Russian media outlets. Russia's Roskomnadzor had issued several warnings to the social media giant over the course of the past two years demanding that it lift the suspensions, but mostly to no avail.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram for extremism
- Ukrainian frontline medic who claimed he'd ordered castration of all Russian POWs, backtracks after public outrage
- Avalanche kills backcountry skier near Steamboat Springs, Colorado
- Flooding after heavy rain in Auckland, New Zealand
- Billionaire-owned Bloomberg says Americans should eat lentils & let their pets die to cope with inflation
- Germany courts Qatar over long-term gas deals as West scrambles to find alternative suppliers
- Russian cosmonaut warns history is being re-written as US Space Industry Conference drops Yuri Gagarin's name
- Disgraced intelligence officials who lied about Hunter Biden's laptop REFUSE to apologize
- Protests and blockades in France, Spain, Albania, over soaring price of fuel & cost of living
- Harvests in Sweden could halve due to lack of Russian fertilizers and manure
- Horrifying moment Boeing 737 passenger jet carrying 132 people plummets 30,000ft to the ground before bursting into flames in remote Chinese mountains
- Shark attack kills foreign tourist in Colombia
- New floods hit Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -16 inches of rain in just 10 hours
- The Babylon Bee's Man of the Year is Rachel Levine
- Flashback: Can China's home-grown mRNA Covid-19 vaccine pass its final tests?
- NBC accused of airbrushing photo of biological male Lia Thomas
- Obama Receives Nobel Prize In Medicine For Getting COVID
- Time to eat bugs? The Lancet's science-free campaign against meat
- China locks down millions more as Covid spreads, reports first deaths in over a year
- Is Russia REALLY "fighting globalism" in Ukraine?
- Germany courts Qatar over long-term gas deals as West scrambles to find alternative suppliers
- Disgraced intelligence officials who lied about Hunter Biden's laptop REFUSE to apologize
- Russia warns of 'false flag' attack by Ukrainian nationalists on US diplomats
- Why did the US prioritise containing Russia over China?
- McCarthy: Schiff 'lied' about Hunter Biden's emails, won't be on Intel committee in GOP House
- Fierce fighting engulfs Mariupol as Russia demands Ukraine surrender city - Turkey says 'close agreement' in negotiations
- Has the New York Times signaled the end of the road for the Big Guy?
- Сold War-style UK psyop unit targeting Russians through social media platforms
- Can't stand the heat: Psaki dodges Hunter Biden questions in White House presser
- Was bombing of Mariupol theater staged by Ukrainian Azov extremists to trigger NATO intervention?
- Russia comments on normalization of ties with West
- White House mum on Hunter Biden story as DOJ acquires additional financial records
- Syria's president Bashar Assad visits United Arab Emirates
- SpyGate 101: A primer on the 'Russia Collusion' hoax meant to bring down Trump
- Two solitudes: How to think about Vladimir Putin
- Hunter Biden scandal: CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC completely ignore NYT report verifying laptop emails from 2020
- Zelensky bans main Ukrainian opposition party, 11th party to be banned
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Russia, China and the New World Order
- The last straw: US freezes reserves of the Central Bank of Russia
- Kevin McCarthy: Madison Cawthorn wrong for calling Zelensky a 'thug'
- Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram for extremism
- Ukrainian frontline medic who claimed he'd ordered castration of all Russian POWs, backtracks after public outrage
- Billionaire-owned Bloomberg says Americans should eat lentils & let their pets die to cope with inflation
- Russian cosmonaut warns history is being re-written as US Space Industry Conference drops Yuri Gagarin's name
- Protests and blockades in France, Spain, Albania, over soaring price of fuel & cost of living
- Harvests in Sweden could halve due to lack of Russian fertilizers and manure
- Horrifying moment Boeing 737 passenger jet carrying 132 people plummets 30,000ft to the ground before bursting into flames in remote Chinese mountains
- NBC accused of airbrushing photo of biological male Lia Thomas
- Time to eat bugs? The Lancet's science-free campaign against meat
- China locks down millions more as Covid spreads, reports first deaths in over a year
- Is Russia REALLY "fighting globalism" in Ukraine?
- Canadian railroad strike begins after workers locked out by employer, threatening supply chains
- Israeli volunteers flock to West Bank's illegal settler outposts to avoid military service
- Standing strong: Locally-owned Burger King 'refuses' to close in Russia
- Jack Posobiec asks why media doesn't care about the drug cartel war at US-Mexico border
- 6 dead after man 'deliberately' ploughs car through crowd at annual folklore parade in Belgium
- Western countries told to give up cars on Sundays because 'Russia'
- Reality Check: "100 day vaccines" are NOT possible.
- Lowkey smeared by pro-Israel group in elite UK college
- A Russian strike kills foreign fighters in Ukraine
- Fires rage in Canada as professor attacks the Myth of Holodomor
- How the West was won: Counterinsurgency, PSYOPS and the military origins of the Internet, Part 1
- How the West was won: Counterinsurgency, PSYOPS and the Military origins of the Internet, Part 2
- 'Largest sacred pool in the Mediterranean' discovered to be aligned with the stars
- The colored skeletons of Çatalhöyük reveal the burial practices of the 'oldest city in the world'
- Meet Ghislaine: Heiress to an Espionage Empire
- How scholars once feared reading would be destroyed by the book index
- UK and US jointly develop biological weapons
- SBU the terrible Ukrainian political police, assassinations and torture
- Germany's Stockholm Syndrome and the Firing of Valery Gergiev
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Princely Politics: Why Machiavelli Still Matters Today
- Dr. Klaus Schwab or: How the CFR taught me to stop worrying and love the bomb
- How believers in the paranormal birthed the Pentagon's new hunt for UFOs
- Israel stunned by Ukrainian neo-Nazis
- Trump NSC official received report on multiple shooters and ANTIFA and ISIS involvement in Las Vegas shooting
- Roman boat that sank in Mediterranean 1,700 years ago reveals its treasures
- Flashback: The "Wild 90s" in Russia, as reflected in people's memory, part 1
- Flashback: What was so 'wild' about 1990s Russia?
- Eugenics and the awakening of sleeping monsters
- Europeans may have been mummifying their dead as far back as 8,000 years ago, oldest evidence of practice ever discovered
- 'Almost unbelievable' DNA modification system discovered in animals
- Killer AI invented 40,000 'lethal chemical weapons' in just six hours
- Flashback: Astrobiologists: Space viruses could reveal alien life
- Ancient ice reveals scores of gigantic volcanic eruptions
- Ukraine war reveals dangerous new Russian ballistic missile feature: PENAIDs a force multiplier for hypersonic arsenal
- Midwestern US has lost 57.6 billion metric tons of soil due to agricultural practices
- NASA releases first "fully aligned" image from James Webb Space Telescope
- New Comet C/2022 E2 (ATLAS)
- More evidence that genetic mutations aren't random
- Best of the Web: Small asteroid 2022 EB5 tracked hitting Earth's atmosphere on March 11
- Solar coronal loops might not be loops at all
- Gamma light from a nova
- Hiawatha crater in Greenland older than thought
- Mathematical discovery could shed light on secrets of the Universe
- Student researchers discover genes unique to humans in search for source of our evolutionary distinctiveness
- Five amazing adaptations that help animals thrive in the dark
- Paper retroactively concedes a lack of evidence for Darwinian evolution
- Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein confirmed as largest ever observed, twice the size of Hale-Bopp
- 75% of Amazon rainforest shows signs of loss, a 'tipping point' of dieback, study shows
- "A Journey to the Center of Our Cells" provides inadvertent support for intelligent design
- Avalanche kills backcountry skier near Steamboat Springs, Colorado
- Flooding after heavy rain in Auckland, New Zealand
- Shark attack kills foreign tourist in Colombia
- New floods hit Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -16 inches of rain in just 10 hours
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves sheriff's deputy dead
- Over 80 cms (31 inches) of unseasonable snow dumped in South Korea
- 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits south of Tonga
- Flash flooding in the area of Birmingham, Alabama
- Deadly floods in South Kivu Province, DR Congo
- Floods affect 50,000 in Java, Borneo and Sumatra, Indonesia
- Two sailors still missing after UAE vessel sinks in Gulf storm, says ship operator
- Snowboarder dies in avalanche in Poverty Gulch area, Colorado
- Colorado March snowstorm dumps up to 17 inches of snow
- Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave
- Heavy March snow hits Beijing and many parts of China, triggering alerts for ice, fog
- Dozens of whales die in New Zealand stranding
- Giant sinkhole opens up in the Arctic seafloor
- 50 snow geese found dead in a field in Chihuahua, Mexico
- Herdboys in narrow escape as lightning strike kills 4 cattle in Zimbabwe
- 1 missing after flash floods and landslides in Loja, Ecuador
- Meteor fireball over New York state on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Western Australia on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and Oregon on March 10
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 13
- Meteor fireball over Austria and other nearby countries on March 13
- UK farmer finally locates 2lb meteorite that landed in field 18 months ago
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and other states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on March 7
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Italy on March 5
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 2
- Meteor fireball over Iowa and other states on March 2
- Meteor fireball over California on February 25
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on February 23
- Meteor fireball over England on February 21
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and others states on February 19
- Meteor fireball over Spain (Feb. 18)
- Flashback: Can China's home-grown mRNA Covid-19 vaccine pass its final tests?
- Covid Vaccine Spike Protein is a Pore-forming Toxin
- Fauci warns that COVID isn't over and that US restrictions could always come back
- Moderna plans three more mRNA vaccines, not all for infection
- Fired ER Doctor tells RFK, Jr. 'We just bowed down' instead of practicing science
- Study finds some of the world's lowest dementia rates in Amazonian indigenous groups
- Shocking findings on increased deaths in 25- to 44-year-olds
- Deadly Omicron surge hits South East Asia despite high vaccination rates
- Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids
- Experts?
- Smokers are not a 'burden' on health care systems - a rational discussion
- Tanzania on high alert as four die during yellow fever outbreak in Kenya
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Are mRNA Vaccines Incorporated into the Human Genome?
- UK releases report confirming the fully vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths in England
- Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine converts to DNA inside human liver cells, new study finds
- Israeli survey shows Covid booster shots causing more injuries than previously thought
- Do the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines degrade higher human functions?
- Can COVID Vaccines Write the Spike Protein Into the Human Genome?
- Pfizer vaccine significantly less effective in kids 5-11
- US agencies 'quietly' studying reports of post-vax neurological issues, while ghosting trial participants and sitting on data
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Beyond the Schizo-Autistic Worldview: Introducing the Matter with Things
- The colors of Ukraine stay mainly in the brain
- Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom
- Creative Imagination and Mystical Experience in the Sufism of Ibn 'Arabî, by Henry Corbin
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The New Unclean: How Our Psychology Was Hijacked to Make Us See Each Other as the Enemy
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Flashback: Are Psychopaths Attracted to Other Psychopaths?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- The Babylon Bee's Man of the Year is Rachel Levine
- Obama Receives Nobel Prize In Medicine For Getting COVID
- Nation wishes there were some way they could have known about the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election
- Restaurants now requiring proof of Ukraine support
- Gavin Newsom thankful as fleeing Californians can no longer afford to fill up their U-Hauls
- Patriot! Hillary vows to stop importing dossiers from Russia
- Biden sells Alaska back to Russia so we can start drilling for oil there again
- Spike in myocarditis may be linked to Ukraine crisis says MSM
- To protest Russia, Ivan Drago blurred out of Rocky IV
- Patriotism! Apple Maps erases Russia
- D.C. hospitals overrun with injured geriatrics who stood up, sat down too much at SOTU speech
- Face mask requirements lifted ahead of new gas mask requirements
- Ukrainian president demands a full refund of the millions in bribes paid to the Bidens
- Taiwan issues official statement: 'Lol. We are so screwed'
- Biden warns Russia that if they don't stop he will deploy deadly trans admiral
- US northern border overwhelmed with refugees trying to escape Canada
- U.S. To Invade Canada To Establish A Democracy
- Massacre as Great White Shark allowed to compete in women's 500 freestyle
- An open letter to Justin Trudeau
- Canadian ATMs now asking your political views before allowing you to withdraw money
Quote of the Day
All dictatorships are always in the name of the good and never present themselves as a dictatorship.
- A. Soral
Recent Comments
May as well just recommend people eat their pets. :O
About 101 red flags with the entirety of this story as reported in this article. No one sharing details of the science they claim they are...
people you all don't get it, this person is truly a chick. because quiet obviously he has got no balls to compete in his biologically appropriate...
The article also suggested that Americans should forget about trying to save their beloved dog's life if it is struck down by cancer. I agree. Who...
You know what I was just thinking about.....I think there are some heavy infantry Russian troops in a city festered with Nazis, and now it is time...
Comment: See also: