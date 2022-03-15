© IDEAL



A dust storm hit Southern Europe today on March 14th and 15th 2022.Storm Celia caused dust and sand to be blown from the Sahara desert across the Mediterranean into Spain and France.The particles in the air turned the sky bright orange in areas. Areas particularly affected included Almeria and Murcia.A thick layer of debris covered roads, buildings in vehicles, causing damage. Reduced visibility affected drivers, with residents advised not to travel unless necessary.In the Canary Islands, high winds as well as poor visibility has caused flights to be cancelled, impacting travellers.The effects of the storm was felt further afield, including in Austria and in Paris, Munich, Madrid and Lyon. The dust storm is set to reach the UK in the coming days.