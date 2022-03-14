Speaking to the journalists on Monday, Peskov said that planning of the "military operation" in Ukraine involved taking into account the strategy of "armed nationalist formations" allegedly deploying weapons in densely populated residential areas.
He apparently refuted the Ukrainian authorities' accusations of indiscriminate shelling of the cities, stressing that the Russian military "are working with modern high-precision weapons, hitting only military and information infrastructure facilities."
"At the beginning of the operation, the President of Russia did indeed instruct the Ministry of Defense to refrain from an immediate assault on large settlements, including Kyiv, since armed nationalist formations are equipping firing points, deploying heavy military equipment right in residential areas; and fighting in densely populated areas would inevitably lead to heavy losses among civilians," Peskov said.
Comment: These aren't allegations, this has been confirmed by photographic and video evidence from both Ukraine and Russia, as well as Ukrainian civilians and foreign nationals in the country. it has also been repeatedly confirmed that in certain regions the neo-Nazi aligned military threatened to shoot civilians caught attempting to flee: Greek in Mariupol on Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion: 'The fascists won't let us leave the city, they would kill me.'
Putin's press secretary revealed that the Russian Ministry of Defense "does not exclude" the possibility of placing those large settlements which are almost surrounded now, "under its full control" to ensure maximum security for the civilian population.
He refuted Western media reports, also denied by Beijing, that Moscow allegedly requested military assistance from China, saying that Russia "has the potential to carry out an operation in Ukraine," that the operation is going "according to the plan" and will be completed "in time and in full." When exactly the operation is due to end, Peskov did not say, explaining that such information "is not being revealed."
Commenting on the reports that Chechnya's head Ramzan Kadyrov, whose threats to the Ukrainian military have been widely publicized, is now at the war zone in Ukraine, Peskov said that "there is no such information" in the Kremlin. He also advised the reporters to address the questions about Kadyrov's whereabouts to the Chechen leader's office.
Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk.
The German-and-French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state. Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.
1,400 Russian troops injured in Ukraine discharged from hospital - newspaper
Around 1,400 Russian troops injured in Moscow's offensive in Ukraine have already been discharged from the hospital, Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star), the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry, reported.
They were treated in a military hospital in Moscow, where some of them underwent surgery, the outlet reported on Sunday, adding that the recovering troops will now be sent to treatment facilities for rehabilitation.
"All of them have expressed willingness to rejoin their units after a full recovery to further fulfill their duties as part of the 'special military operation,'" Red Star reported.
Moscow first revealed the number of troops killed and injured in Ukraine on March 2. At the time, the Russian Defense Ministry put the death toll at 498, and said that 1,597 servicemen were injured, rejecting Kiev's claims that there were "countless" Russian casualties as disinformation.
Since then, the Russian military has not updated the death toll. The Ukrainian side regularly releases estimates of slain Russians, claiming "over 12,000" may have lost their lives in the offensive.
On Sunday, Kiev said that at least 35 people were killed and over 130 were injured at the Yavoriv military range, also known as the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, outside Lviv, near Ukraine's border with Poland.
The Russian military confirmed the long-range strike at Yavoriv and a nearby military training center, saying it was carried out with high-precision weapons. Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said during a briefing on Sunday that "up to 180 foreign fighters" were killed and a large cache of foreign weapons were destroyed in the attack. Kiev later called the claims "propaganda."
Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk Agreements, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.