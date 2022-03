© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky/File



1,400 Russian troops injured in Ukraine discharged from hospital - newspaper

Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the beginning of the military attack on Ukraine ordered armed forces to refrain from an immediate assault on the country's cities, including Kiev, in order to prevent heavy losses among the civilian population, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed.Speaking to the journalists on Monday, Peskov said that planning of the "military operation" in Ukraine involved taking into account the strategy of "armed nationalist formations" allegedly deploying weapons in densely populated residential areas.He apparently refuted the Ukrainian authorities' accusations of indiscriminate shelling of the cities, stressing that the Russian military "are working with modern high-precision weapons, hitting only military and information infrastructure facilities.""At the beginning of the operation,Peskov said.Putin's press secretary revealed that the Russian Ministry of Defense "does not exclude" the possibility of placingCommenting on the reports that Chechnya's head Ramzan Kadyrov, whose threats to the Ukrainian military have been widely publicized, is now at the war zone in Ukraine, Peskov said that "there is no such information" in the Kremlin. He also advised the reporters to address the questions about Kadyrov's whereabouts to the Chechen leader's office.Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk.The German-and-French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.Around 1,400 Russian troops injured in Moscow's offensive in Ukraine have already been discharged from the hospital, Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star), the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry, reported. They were treated in a military hospital in Moscow, where some of them underwent surgery, the outlet reported on Sunday, adding that the recovering troops will now be sent to treatment facilities for rehabilitation.Red Star reported.Moscow first revealed the number of troops killed and injured in Ukraine on March 2. At the time,as disinformation.Since then, the Russian military has not updated the death toll. The Ukrainian side regularly releases estimates of slain Russians, claiming "over 12,000" may have lost their lives in the offensive.On Sunday, Kiev said that at least 35 people were killed and over 130 were injured at the Yavoriv military range, also known as the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, outside Lviv, near Ukraine's border with Poland.Kiev later called the claims "propaganda."