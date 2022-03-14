© AFP / STR

The Chinese People's Liberation Army sent 13 planes to the Taiwanese coast on Monday, triggering a response from the island's air force, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said. The maneuver was reportedly part of a two-week reservist exercise.Beijing did not immediately react to Taipei's claims.China continues to claim Taiwan as its own territory, while the island's leaders are concerned that Russia's actions in Ukraine could prompt Beijing to attempt a similar move. Tension has increased in the area over the past two years, with the Taiwan Strait now somewhat regularly traveled by American ships, which insist they are merely protecting 'freedom of navigation'.The island's air force was forced to temporarily ground its fleet of Mirage 2000 fighter jets on Monday after one fell into the sea - the second such aircraft loss in three months, according to Reuters.