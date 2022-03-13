Getting citizens out
Evacuating Mariupol
On 10 March 2022, we were in Bezymennoye to interview civilians recently evacuated from Mariupol by soldiers of the DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) people's militia and the Russian army. None of the civilians interviewed had been told by the Ukrainian authorities or soldiers that there were humanitarian corridors through which they could leave the city.

Several also confirmed that military equipment was being installed by Ukrainian soldiers near homes in Mariupol, putting civilians at risk of being shelled in response to fire from the Russian army and the DPR People's Militia.

All of them spent almost two weeks without electricity, gas, heating, telephone or internet. Only one family knew that there were humanitarian corridors thanks to a radio that allowed them to pick up stations from the DPR and the Russian Federation. But because they had no details of where the humanitarian corridors were and how to get there, they stayed at home until the Russian and DPR soldiers arrived.

They were the ones who evacuated the civilians from Mariupol as the shelling continued in the eastern part of the city. One woman who is disabled was even carried by two soldiers down to the cemetery where they were able to catch a bus to Bezymennoye.

Once there, they were taken care of by the DPR Ministry of Emergency Situations in heated tents. Their identities were checked to ensure that none of the men was a Ukrainian soldier on the run, and they were examined by a doctor, treated and fed, while waiting to be sent to a permanent building where they would be housed more comfortably.

See the report filmed in Bezymennoye, with French subtitles:


The next day, 11 March 2022, came the news of the liberation of Volnovakha, further north. As in Mariupol, civilians were prevented from leaving the city, despite agreements between Russia and Ukraine on humanitarian corridors.

Testimonies from civilians in the liberated areas all stress their relief at the arrival of the Russian army and the DPR people's militia.

And the liberation of Volnovakha shows that, as in Granitnoye and elsewhere, Ukrainian soldiers are using civilians as human shields, as proven by this destroyed Ukrainian tank installed at the foot of a building!

It is to be hoped that the battle of Mariupol will end as soon as possible to avoid too many casualties among the civilians who are still trapped in the city.