There was previously no known connection between the special counsel and the government's investigation into the 2016 Democratic National Committee hack.The U.S. Department of Defense tasked the same Georgia Tech researcher embroiled in the Alfa Bank hoax with investigating the "origins" of the Democratic National Committee hacker, according to an email first obtained by The Federalist on Wednesday. That email also indicates the special counsel's office is investigating the investigation into the DNC hack and that prosecutors harbor concerns about the DOD's decision to involve the Georgia Tech researcher in its probe.The special counsel branded this person "Researcher-1" in court filings. His identity has since been confirmed by his attorney as Georgia Tech's Manos Antonakakis.In charging Sussmann, the speaking indictment explained that tech executive Rodney Joffe first alerted Sussmann to data allegedly compiled by April Lorenzen that supposedly revealed a backdoor communication network between Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization.According to the indictment, in mid-August, Antonakakis "queried internet data" maintained by Joffe's tech company for the mail1.trump-email.com domain.Sussmann would later provide the Alfa Bank data and white papers to Baker, telling Baker that he was not acting on behalf of a client.While it has been known since Sussmann's indictment dropped in September 2021 that the Georgia Tech researchers had allegedly reviewed the Alfa Bank data and one of the white papers Sussmann provided to the FBI, there was previously no known connection to the government's investigation into the DNC hack. However, one email contained in a cache of documents obtained on March 9 from Georgia Tech pursuant to a Right-To-Know request reveals Antonakakis' involvement in the investigation into the hack of the DNC.A little more than a week after Antonakakis's scheduled testimony before a Washington D.C. grand jury, the Georgia Tech researcher wrote to the university's general counsel and other members of upper management to highlight areas of concern to discuss "after the dust settles."But to Antonakakis, the special counsel appointed to unravel this scandal was the bad guy, and he was the victim: "From where I stand, and for the first time in my life I felt that I am being investigated by law enforcement because of my ideas and the work I have done for the [U.S. government/Department of Defense]," Antonakakis wrote.Carter Page, Felix Sater, and Michael Flynn could not be reached for comment.How dare the special counsel's office inquire into this question, Antonakakis's commentary continued, alleging the question served as an indictment of Assistant Special Prosecutor Andrew DeFilippis."Let that sync for a moment, folks," Antonakakis wrote, before seething: "Someone hacked a political party (DNC, in this case), in the middle of an election year (2016), and the lead investigator of [the Department of Justice's] special counsel would question whether U.S. researchers working for DARPA should conduct investigations in this matter is 'acceptable'!"As if to punctuate his projection, Antonakakis continued: "Please, try to imagine a 'United States of America' where investigations and prosecutions are determined by ideas and political believes [sic]." There is no need to imagine this reality, however, because we lived through it for five years.Then, in a final irony, Antonakakis declared his research and innovation necessary "to preserve our democracy." Why? "For a single yet fundamental reason: data driven scientific attribution is unbiased politically. Data belongs to no political party," Antonakakis wrote.Antonakakis reviewed the Alfa Bank white paper Hillary Clinton's campaign lawyer later allegedly provided to the FBI in an effort to implicate Trump in a Russia conspiracy. This same man professes that data-driven scientific attribution is politically unbiased — even though Antonakakis believed "a DNS expert would poke several holes" in the hypothesis underlying the white paper given the government.Beyond the outrageous, hypocritical umbrage Antonakakis takes over the special counsel's investigation into feeding an unsupported "scientific" study to the FBI and CIA, Antonakakis' email reveals a larger point concerning a question Antonakakis didn't think to ask himself: Why was the assistant special counsel investigating the investigation of the DNC hacking?It now appears that DARPA had some role in that assessment, or rather Antonakakis did on behalf of DARPA, which leads to a whole host of other questions, includingMost intriguingly, why is Special Counsel Durham concerned with the DARPA connection and the DNC hack or hacker in the first place?Margot Cleveland is a senior contributor to The Federalist. 