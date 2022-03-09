© Luis ROBAYO AFP



An outbreak of yellow fever, an acute and contagious viral disease, has claimed four lives in Kenya since it was first detected in January, the health ministry said Monday.The cases were r"We have an additional death to the three that we had reported earlier," Patrick Amoth, director general of Kenya's health ministry, told AFP.The disease is, Amoth said."Because of the demographics of Isiolo, in terms of the number of people and how people are widely spread apart, it makes it a little easy to control," Amoth said., he said.The outbreak is adding to Kenya's health challenges as it emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic and battlesand other northern counties.The disease is transmitted from humans to humans via the mosquito, which sucks up the virus and then hands it on when it bites someone for a blood meal.Yellow fever vaccinations are routinely recommended for travellers going on safaris in Kenya.Bed nets, insect repellent and long clothing are also considered good forms of protection.