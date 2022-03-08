© Getty Images/Wolfgang Schwan



"We really are finishing the demilitarization of Ukraine. We will finish it. But the main thing is that Ukraine ceases its military action. They should stop their military action and then no one will shoot."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters on Tuesday thatRussia wants Ukraine to enshrine neutrality in its constitution, acknowledge Crimea as Russian, and recognize Donetsk and Lugansk republics as independent states.Peskov said.as a course toward NATO accession was written into Ukraine's constitution in 2019. Ukraine's membership in the Western alliance is considered an unacceptable security threat by Moscow, and the bloc's expansion has been compared by President Vladimir Putin to the idea of Russia placing missiles on the US border in Canada or Mexico. During multiple rounds of negotiations leading up to Russia's offensive, Western leaders repeatedly refused to rule out NATO membership for Ukraine.Peskov told Reuters that Russia is not seeking to make any further territorial claims on Ukraine, butConsidered Russian land since Imperial times, Crimea was an autonomous republic within the Soviet Union until it was ceded to the Ukrainian SSR by Nikita Kruschev in 1954. Crimea voted to rejoin Russia in 2014, after several ballot-box attempts by its population to break away from Ukraine following the end of the USSR.After amending its constitution and recognizing Russian sovereignty, Ukraine needs toPeskov stated.Ukrainian forces have waged a military campaign against both breakaway regions, collectively known as the Donbass, since 2014. Russia has accused the Ukrainians of carrying out a "genocide" against Russian-speakers in the Donbass, and Putin recognized the two republics last month, a day before launching what he called a "military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.Peskov told Reuters:Two rounds of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian officials have failed to bring about a resolution to the conflict, which has now been raging for 12 days.Two previous ceasefires fell apart almost immediately as both sides accused each other of violations.