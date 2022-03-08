© Getty Images/Kuzma

"[The application] should contain comprehensive information about the applicant, including information on the beneficial owners of the company. Based on the analysis of the documents received and the nature of the future agreement, a decision will be made to approve or refuse to implement it. The main goal of this work is to ensure the country's financial stability in the face of external sanctions pressure."

United States and Canada, the countries of the EU bloc, the UK (including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, and Gibraltar), Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, and also Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and China's self-ruled territory of Taiwan.

The Ministry of Finance has set up a special subcommittee to control foreign investmentRussian companies wishing to work with firms from countries which oppose Moscow's military operation in Ukrainethe press service of Russia's Ministry of Finance said on Monday. Permission will be granted by theIt includes representatives from Russia's Central Bank (Bank of Russia) and the presidential administration.According to the resolution establishing the procedure, which was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin,The government on Monday also unveiledIt includes:in connection with the ongoing military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.According to the government decree,The new temporary procedure applies to payments exceeding 10 million rubles per month, or a corresponding amount in foreign currency.after Western states placed Russia under heavy sanctions over the past 10 days. A number of Russia's largest banks have been cut off from SWIFT and had their foreign assets frozen, restrictions were placed on certain Russian imports, and a growing number of companies from all sectors have been shutting down operations in the country.