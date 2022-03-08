1. Sussmann's Alleged Lie Was Material Even Under the Defense's Screwy Standard

"Specifically, the indictment charged that when Sussmann met with Baker on September 19, 2016, and provided him 'white papers' and data files purporting to show the Trump organization had established a secret communications channel with the Russia-connected Alfa Bank, Sussmann falsely claimed he was not acting on behalf of a client. In truth, the indictment alleged, Sussmann was working both for the Clinton campaign and an unnamed 'U.S. technology industry executive,' since identified as Rodney Joffe."

"Rather, given how the FBI initiates and conducts an investigation, had Sussmann truthfully informed Baker of his clients' identities — or even that he was working on behalf of a client — the "FBI could have taken any number of steps prior to opening what it terms a 'full investigation,' including, but not limited to, conducting an 'assessment,' [or] opening a 'preliminary investigation.'"

"The defendant's false statement to the FBI General Counsel was plainly material because it misled the General Counsel about, among other things, the critical fact that the defendant was disseminating highly explosive allegations about a then-Presidential candidate on behalf of two specific clients, one of which was the opposing Presidential campaign."

2. Sussmann Was Not the Clinton Campaign's Political Lawyer

3. The FBI's Relationship With Joffe Proves His Use of Sussmann Was Suspect

"would have been material to the FBI's decision whether or not to initiate an investigation when Tech Executive-1 — far from being a stranger to the FBI — was someone with whom the FBI had a long-standing professional relationship of trust and who was one of the world's leading experts regarding the kinds of information that Mr. Sussmann provided to the FBI."

"As the defendant's motion reveals, Tech Executive-1 had a history of providing assistance to the FBI on cyber security matters, but decided in this instance to provide politically-charged allegations anonymously through the defendant and a law firm that was then-counsel to the Clinton Campaign."



"Given Tech Executive-1's history of assistance to law enforcement, it would be material for the FBI to learn of the defendant's lawyer-client relationship with Tech Executive-1 so that they could evaluate Tech Executive-1's motivations."

4, Yes, Spying on The Executive Office of the President Concerned Trump

rump was the target.

5. Sussmann Should Have Known Better — So Stop Hiding Behind the First Amendment

