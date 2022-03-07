Floods hitting Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia today, March 7th 2022.Heavy rain caused flash flooding up to two meters high in several areas around Malaysia's Klang Valley, including in the capital Kuala Lumpur.Hundreds of homes were flooded, with families needing to be rescued. Possessions were destroyed, and businesses forced to close.Sewers overflowed as drain systems failed to deal with the volume of water. Debris filled the streets, as garbage was washed down roads.Vehicles were left underwater, with travel impossible in many areas. Residents were advised not to leave their homes unless neccessary.Electricity substations were closed due to the flooding, leading to power outages. Warnings are in place for further floods in the area.