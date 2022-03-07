truck convoy freedom washington

Trucks circle Washington,DC on the 'Beltway'.
The convoy planned to circle the interstate twice and then return to Hagerstown, Maryland, to regroup.

The pro-freedom "People's Convoy" has made its way across the United States after a weeks-long journey and circled the outskirts of Washington, DC, Sunday.

Over the past couple of days, the massive US convoy has been spotted at the Hagerstown Speedway, in neighboring Maryland, as trucks, RVs, and cars arrived from nearby Pennsylvania. On Sunday, the vehicles have been seen driving slow loops on the Beltway, a highway that surrounds the nation's capital.

truck convoy washington dc
© AP Photo/Jon Elswick
People watch from an overpass as trucks and other vehicles with the People Convoy of Truckers, protesting mandates and other issues, head South on Interstate I-270 Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Frederick, Md., toward the Capital Beltway.
NBC News reported that the convoy's plan was to circle the interstate twice and then return to Hagerstown, where they'd gathered Saturday night, to regroup.

The convoy started in late February in the state of California, and, according to Newsmax, it was more than two miles long and "was slowing traffic at points along the Beltway by late Sunday morning, but not bringing it to a standstill."

According to an earlier People's Convoy press release on Feb. 20, the Golden State-originating group described itself as "peaceful and law-abiding" while it was set to embark on the transcontinental roadtrip toward the East Coast.

Across the northern border, Canada's own Freedom Convoy, which predates the US one, has inspired similar anti-mandate protests in other nations.

Other countries around the world have now taken a stand against government COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the demonstration lapping DC.