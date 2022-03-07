maps

Very strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 16 km depth

Date & time: Mar 6, 2022 20:14:30 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Sunday, Mar 6, 2022 at 6:14 pm (GMT -2)
Magnitude: 6
Depth: 15.5 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 58.7354°S / 24.8859°W (South Atlantic Ocean, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands)