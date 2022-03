© yIgor Grussak/picture alliance via Getty Images

Central Bank

PJSC said it's looking at the possibility of issuing cards using Russian payments system Mir and China's UnionPay after Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. suspended operations following the invasion of Ukraine.The move could allow Russians to make some payments overseas, with. Russia's biggest lender, Sberbank, said it would announce timescales later.Visa and Mastercard have joined the list of international companies suspending activities in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The move further isolates Russia's economy. Cards issued outside of Russia won't work at ATMs or merchants inside the country, the firms said.Russia's largest non-state lender, Alfa-Bank JSC, is already working on offering cards with UnionPay.State-owned UnionPay is the provider of most card payments in China. UnionPay did not immediately respond to emails and phone calls outside of normal office hours.Tinkoff Bank said it currently isn't issuing such cards, but will start to do so as it's soon as possible. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's Russian business said on its website that it was considering the problem., banks will no longer have to release accounts prepared to national standards or make any additional disclosures on their websites, the central bank said in a statement.