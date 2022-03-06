© Ting Shen/Bloomberg



"We were reminded that each company has the right to independently determine its strategy in the Russian market. The Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said that now it is better to pause business rather than to leave the country in a hurry unilaterally and without warning anyone."

"We are going to strike the Russian banks. We want to isolate Russia financially. We want to cut off all the links between Russia and the global financial system."

None of the country's corporate majors have cut ties with Russia over Ukraine conflictOne of attendees at a meeting in the Elysee Palace on Saturday, as quoted by Le Figaro, said:regarding the issue. Le Maire, at a European Union finance ministers' meeting on February 25. said:Representatives of French corporate majors, includingwere reportedly invited to attend the meeting on Friday evening. According to the publication,Over the past week, a number of Western corporations have announced plans to quit the Russian market as a result of the sweeping sanctions introduced against the country over its invasion of Ukraine. Other businesses, including Swedish furniture sellerand clothing brandhave temporarily closed stores and halted online sales in view of the latest events.