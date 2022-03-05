Large forest fires occurred in Valparaíso, Chile on March 1st 2022.Around 200 hectares of forest have been destroyed by wild fires in the region. The fires started on February 28th, but quickly spread due to high winds and dry conditions.Roads were closed in the vicinity of the fire as it spread. Warnings are in place due to the proximity of the fire to power cables.Air quality has been affected, as smoke fills the sky. In local areas, ash has been seen covering streets, with fears of acid rain caused by toxins in the air.Fire services are working to contain the fire's spread as it threatens nearby settlements, however the fire is still spreading rapidly. This situation is being monitored as it develops.