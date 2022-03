© Mindaugas Kulbis/AP



Hungarian PM says countries can't count on NATO to protect them

Refusing Ukraine was right call, NATO country says

© Reuters



NATO members discussed Ukraine's pleas to establish a 'no-fly zone' over the country, but the alliance is determined not to engage directly in the military confrontation between Moscow and Kiev, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, after a meeting of foreign ministers of the allies."NATO is a defense alliance. Our core task is to keep our 30 nations safe.And we have a responsibility to ensure it does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine," he said.That said, Stoltenberg added,, he said., Stoltenberg pointed out. Russian President VladimirMany Western nations took it as a thinly-veiled threat to use nuclear weapons.Russia for years said that dragging its western neighbor into NATO would cross a red line and that Russia would have to respond to what it views as an existential threat to its national security.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday morning that he felt he couldn't count on the Western bloc when it comes to real action concerning the country's security.he said in an interview for Kossuth state radio.Orban praised the fact that. Still, he believes the country should stay away from war, asThe president added that the safety of Hungarian citizens was his top priority in this conflict.Orban also warned that"Sanctions have a price as it is a double-edged weapon, and we will pay this price in the short term," he said in the interview, adding that it was "only the beginning of the crisis."Orban also commented on Ukrainian refugees arriving in Hungary. While about 70% to 80% of the 140,000 displaced citizens are going to other countries, he said Hungary wants to offer jobs to those who stay, and the prime minister has already initiated talks with employers. He added that the country is ready to accommodate refugees for three months, but warned that they will then have to integrate themselves into Hungarian society. He also stressed the importance of healthcare, as the coronavirus pandemic remains an issue.since Moscow began its offensive last Thursday, heading to Poland, Russia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and other countries in order to find safety.In the wake of Russia's invasion, the European Union and other countries have placed a number of severe sanctions on Moscow, including, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the TV channel ZDF on Thursday, commenting on the current conflict between Kiev and Russia.before that could happen."That was the correct decision, after very long negotiations within NATO about that issue," said Scholz, answering ZDF host Maybrit Illner., the chancellor added.In February 2014, a US-backed coup ousted the democratically elected government in Kiev. In December that year, the new government abandoned its commitment to neutrality and changed the constitution to reflect its aspirations to join both NATO and the European Union (EU).Russia has cited Ukraine's NATO aspirations as a "red line" for its national security, offering the alliance and the US a proposal for joint European security architecture in December. Both Washington and Brussels said no.Last week, Moscow ordered its troops into Ukraine to demilitarize and "denazify" the government in Kiev, claiming it was engaged in "genocide" in the breakaway republics of the Donbass. Ukraine has accused Russia of an unprovoked invasion. NATO has agreed with Ukraine's position and imposed a sweeping blockade of Russia, but publicly pledged not to send troops to fight in Ukraine.