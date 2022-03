Smoke blown from fires in drought-striken Argentina shrouds Asunción and surrounding regions in dangerous hazeThe colossal bank of smog enveloped Asunción, Paraguay's capital, late on Monday, shrouding the city and its suburbs in a thick, grey haze with the aroma of burnt vegetation.Forecasters warned residents to stay inside to avoid breathing in the smoky miasma.In the southern district of Ayolas, where fires have been blazing since early January,An index measuring particulate matter in the air shot up from single digits to over 180, close to levels deemed "very unhealthy" by the US Environmental Protection Agency.Motorists were forced to turn on their headlights and pull over as visibility dropped to near-zero and darkness fell in the early afternoon. "Lord Jesus, my God," one passenger exclaimed. A weather front of cold air from the south acted "like a broom," explained Eduardo Dose, a Paraguayan hydrologist, scooping up soot from burnt pastures and forests as well as dust from drought-stricken wetlands. Strong winds then channelled the choking cloud up the Paraguay River and directly to the capital.Violent storms are normal for the sub-tropical region, Dose added. "But if we're going to talk about what causes the fires, there we can talk about climate change."(More here