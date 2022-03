© The National



"father of all, and king of all. He renders some gods, others men; he makes some slaves, others free."

"Modern propaganda doesn't even bother trying to convince (if even by deception). It merely says if you think This, you're good, if you think That, you're bad, then encourages the Good People to go attack the Bad People."

"If only it were so simple! If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them. But the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart?"

About the Author:

Micah Meadowcroft is managing editor of The American Conservative. He is also a 2021-22 Robert Novak journalism fellow for the Fund for American Studies. Before joining TAC he served as White House Liaison at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and assisted in speechwriting there. Previously, he worked as associate editor of the Washington Free Beacon.

The vast technical improvements in the tools of its dissemination mean that propaganda need not be subtle at all now.Every advance in communication technology — from the telegraph to telephone to radio to television, and now on to the digital world of social media and livestream — has added verisimilitude and detail to what remains an illusion.though the great military geniuses of history got closest.what was being done, what needed being done, what motivated men, and some of what it would mean. War remains, as Heraclitus said in the 5th century B.C.:Remember this, then, as you play spectator to the Ukraine conflict.in mass societyYou cannot see the war in its entirety — where it comes from and where it will go and what may come of it, and most of all what is happening now, on the ground —even from the sterile security of your office or the comfort of your home.that betweenby parties both known and unknown, state and non-state actors alike, around the world. Since history is written by the victors, the thinking goes, if you write away now you might just win.Sometimes this second war of appearances itself appears obvious enough for anyone to recognize. Consider recent reports of potential prosecution by the Czech Republic of— a country not formally involved in the war in Ukraine mobilizing the tools of a total war effort. Or look on in wonder at Canadians filling the streets of Ottawa again and city counselors among them, demonstrating in "solidarity" with people who live in a country on the other side of the world, a week after the demonstrations and solidarity of their fellow citizens were crushed.. Propaganda is not always subtle, even if the final aims of the information war they are a part of seem obscure.The vast technical improvements in the tools of its dissemination mean that propaganda need not be subtle at all now. One can and probably should debate whether it ever was — the American security state's Cold War partnership with industrialists and cultural influencers was more tasteful than that of today, but was it really less obvious? But in our moment that is beside the point. What is clear, as Darryl Cooper of the MartyrMade podcast observed recently , is that(which, remember, has its own ends, other than the liberation of a country)in the first couple days of the invasion.we were all breathlessly told — and soon telling each other —An ace in the first day of fighting! More than ten "confirmed" kills! Never mind that further details were not forthcoming. Never mind that it sounded too good to be true. Never mind, as Germany's DW News has helpfully detailed When people online began to question whether there really was a "Ghost of Kyiv," or whether that name might not be in fact a kind of ironic disclosure of method, arguing that it didn't matter if the pilot wasn't literally real, it was important for Ukrainian morale for us to pretend.This is juvenile. Not because there is no case in which a legend is good for fighting spirit, but because American observers of the war in Ukraine arethat their viewing of conflict content has any direct relation to the thing itself. Ukrainian citizens in bomb shelters are not the audience for "Ghost of Kyiv" propaganda —They have other things to worry about, like whether lights will stay on or food will reach the city. But we havelike so much stale popcorn made delicious by movie magic. There's that old line,Our sentiments are being fed. It feels good, right?This is also corrosive. Lies kill far more than ugly truths. Indeed, if the truth appears ugly to us our aesthetic sense requires an adjustment.The lies of propaganda let us focus on the first, feelings primed and passions ready to be directed, and offer a pleasant distraction from our failures at the second.a dissident from both the Soviet and liberal empires,Perhaps best known of his statements, but most easily forgotten, he warned of the laziness and pride that looks for simple stories of good and bad in human history and forgets our shared fallenness in the light of eternity:On this Wednesday of all days — ashes to ashes, dust to dust; in sure and certain hope of the Resurrection to eternal life, through our Lord Jesus Christ — as we pray for peace in Ukraine, let us remember and reflect on this truth.