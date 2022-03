What the survey found

More Israelis are experiencing injuries and reactions following COVID-19 booster shots than the country's passive reporting system indicates, according to a survey conducted by the Israeli Ministry of Health. What do the data tell us about safety signals and underreporting?More Israelis are experiencing injuries and reactions following COVID-19 booster shots than the country's passive reporting system indicates, according to a survey conducted by the Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH).The MOH conducted an active survey of booster shot recipients to collect data on adverse events associated with booster doses, then compared the survey data to the data available from the country's passive reporting system. The MOH survey was extensive in its breadth but limited in size.More than 4,000 people were invited to participate in the survey. Of those, 2,049 fully completed the interview process and were included in the study.The questionnaire was conducted between 21-30 days from the date the booster was administered.The survey identified more thanIt also questioned a subset of women about their menstrual cycle.Four of the 40 categories are immediately relevant to the booster rollout in the U.S. and any subsequent boosters the CDC might authorize moving forward.The four categories are:Six of the 2,049 (.29%) respondents were admitted to the hospital following the booster shot.Six different categories of reported "chronic morbidities" (pre-existing diseases) were identified. These were the proportions of respondents in each category that reportedA percentage of respondents (4.5%) reported a neurological adverse event.Ten different categories of neurological side effects were reported, including tingling sensations, Bell's Palsy, blurred vision, convulsions and involuntary movements.Also, 3.9% of respondents reported an allergic reaction following the booster dose (rash, difficulty breathing, face/throat swelling), though no instances of anaphylaxis were reported.While the U.S. government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System ( VAERS ) does not track information specific to a woman's menstrual cycle,Of the 615 female respondents who were under the age of 54, 59 (9.6%) reported menstrual irregularities. These women were surveyed in a follow-up interview. Within this subgroup, according to the survey, more than 88% of women reported a regular menstrual cycle before the booster dose.However, after the booster dose:Due to the overwhelming number of anecdotal reports of menstrual irregularities here in the U.S., the National Institutes of Health in September 2021 awarded Boston University a $1.67 million grant to study the effects of COVID vaccines on menstruation. The results are expected to be published in spring of 2022.In addition to the reactions listed above, the MOH survey also found reports of injection-site reactions and general reactions.If reporting vaccine adverse events is the key to identifying safety signals, then underreporting creates an epidemic of another sort. Josh Guetzkow , Ph.D., a professor of sociology and criminology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, analyzed the Israeli survey, levying a heavy-handed indictment of the safety data reported by Israel's MOH and the vaccine mandates that followed.While he noted that the differences between Israeli and U.S. reporting systems do not lend themselves to a direct correlation, Guetzkow was able to make some connections.Using the active survey data, Guetzkow established an approximate underreporting factor (URF) for adverse events within the Israeli population (URF = 1 means all instances of an adverse event were captured):How does the URF in Israel's passive reporting system compare with underreporting by VAERS in the U.S.?As stated above, the differences between the two reporting systems prevent direct correlation. The MOH does not use the international classification system, MedDRA, for its reporting.However, Guetzkow was able to generate some URF estimates of several serious conditions based on similarities in the two reporting systems.Here's what he found:In the absence of active, independent survey data in the U.S., which one would think vital in the face of a global push for an experimental vaccine, such extrapolation of data from other countries is the best we can do.When all else fails, follow the money.Two health insurance companies in Germany are paying close attention to adverse events and vaccine-related injuries presumably because they don't want to pay out health benefits from a government-mandated, experimental vaccine.The staggering projections from the German companies are consistent with all-cause mortality numbers reported in the U.S.The underreporting factors are 13.86 times too low, which amounts to more than 400,000 serious vaccine injuries and more than 31,000 deaths that have occurred since Germany rolled out its COVID vaccination campaign.Based on some rough per-capita numbers, we could expect to see 1.6 million serious adverse events and 126,000 deaths related to the COVID vaccine here in the U.S.As a capture system , VAERS has been a tool of convenience for the CDC used — before COVID — to demonstrate the safety of traditional childhood vaccines.But once COVID vaccines were rolled out, and the number of adverse events reported to CDC surged, the agency changed its tune.Now, the CDC claims, the data in VAERS has " limitations ," thus no one should be alarmed by the tens of thousands of reports of injuries and deaths.The connection between the Israeli survey and VAERS is further complicated by the fact that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) used the safety data from Israel's passive reporting system, which we now know to be highly underreported, to authorize boosters in the U.S. population.It is estimated that 40% of eligible Americans have received a booster.In the coming weeks and months, more data will likely confirm these estimates, and a clearer vision of the truth will emerge.The CDC is just beginning to release V-SAFE data (extrapolations of the data, not the raw data), and the court-ordered release of all Pfizer's clinical trial data should be public by the end of the year.The purpose of VAERS is not to establish causality but to capture coincidence. If the recent, massive spikes in vaccine-related injuries and deaths are not enough of a safety signal to at least give the CDC and FDA pause — especially when underreporting factors are so high — then we must dismantle these agencies that work harder to protect the industrial medical complex than the people they are sworn to serve.This article was updated to state that more than 4,000 people were invited to participate in the survey. Of those, 2,049 fully completed the interview process and were included in the study.