More Israelis are experiencing injuries and reactions following COVID-19 booster shots than the country's passive reporting system indicates, according to a survey conducted by the Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH).
The MOH conducted an active survey of booster shot recipients to collect data on adverse events associated with booster doses, then compared the survey data to the data available from the country's passive reporting system.
The survey concluded Israel's passive reporting system was grossly underreporting adverse events.
The data from the Israeli survey could provide some insight into the extent of the underreporting occurring in the U.S.
It also could corroborate safety signals the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is ignoring.
What the survey found
The MOH survey was extensive in its breadth but limited in size.
More than 4,000 people were invited to participate in the survey. Of those, 2,049 fully completed the interview process and were included in the study.
The questionnaire was conducted between 21-30 days from the date the booster was administered.
The survey identified more than 40 different categories of vaccine reactions for both men and women. It also questioned a subset of women about their menstrual cycle.
Four of the 40 categories are immediately relevant to the booster rollout in the U.S. and any subsequent boosters the CDC might authorize moving forward.
The four categories are:
1. Hospitalizations
Six of the 2,049 (.29%) respondents were admitted to the hospital following the booster shot. That number, though seemingly insignificant, carries more import when extrapolated to the millions of booster doses that have been administered:
- Israel: 4.5 million booster doses administered = 13,000 hospitalizations
- U.S.: 92 million booster doses administered = 270,000 hospitalizations.
Six different categories of reported "chronic morbidities" (pre-existing diseases) were identified. These were the proportions of respondents in each category that reported a worsening of their disease after receiving a booster:
- Heart disease = 5.4%.
- Hypertension = 6.3%.
- Lung disease = 7.0%.
- Diabetes = 9.3%.
- Anxiety disorder or depression = 26.4%.
- Autoimmune disease = 24.2%.
A percentage of respondents (4.5%) reported a neurological adverse event.
Ten different categories of neurological side effects were reported, including tingling sensations, Bell's Palsy, blurred vision, convulsions and involuntary movements.
Also, 3.9% of respondents reported an allergic reaction following the booster dose (rash, difficulty breathing, face/throat swelling), though no instances of anaphylaxis were reported.
4. Menstrual cycle irregularities
While the U.S. government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) does not track information specific to a woman's menstrual cycle, the volume of reported irregularities from the Israeli survey bears note.
Of the 615 female respondents who were under the age of 54, 59 (9.6%) reported menstrual irregularities. These women were surveyed in a follow-up interview. Within this subgroup, according to the survey, more than 88% of women reported a regular menstrual cycle before the booster dose.
However, after the booster dose:
- 31.1% sought medical treatment for menstrual irregularities.
- 9.1% received medication for the adverse reaction.
- 39.0% suffered similar side effects after previous COVID vaccinations. More than two-thirds of women reported that these initial conditions waned in the five-month interval between the primary dose series and booster dose, but the conditions returned after the booster was administered. About half the women reported their adverse event was ongoing during the seven- to 12-week window of the follow-up.
In addition to the reactions listed above, the MOH survey also found reports of injection-site reactions and general reactions.
The problem of underreporting
If reporting vaccine adverse events is the key to identifying safety signals, then underreporting creates an epidemic of another sort.
Josh Guetzkow, Ph.D., a professor of sociology and criminology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, analyzed the Israeli survey, levying a heavy-handed indictment of the safety data reported by Israel's MOH and the vaccine mandates that followed.
While he noted that the differences between Israeli and U.S. reporting systems do not lend themselves to a direct correlation, Guetzkow was able to make some connections.
Using the active survey data, Guetzkow established an approximate underreporting factor (URF) for adverse events within the Israeli population (URF = 1 means all instances of an adverse event were captured):
- Loss of consciousness URF = 1,700.
- Difficulty breathing URF = 48,000.
- Seizures URF = 6,500.
- Bell's Palsy URF = 6,000.
- Blurred/disturbed vision URF = 4,000.
As stated above, the differences between the two reporting systems prevent direct correlation. The MOH does not use the international classification system, MedDRA, for its reporting.
However, Guetzkow was able to generate some URF estimates of several serious conditions based on similarities in the two reporting systems.
Here's what he found:
- Seizures/convulsions VAERS URF = 731 (Total expected cases = 177,632).
- Hospitalizations VAERS URF = 126 (Total expected cases = 266,488).
- Bell's Palsy VAERS URF = 3,034 (Total expected cases = 488,488).
- Shingles (herpes zoster) VAERS URF = 401 (Total expected cases = 133,200).
In the absence of active, independent survey data in the U.S., which one would think vital in the face of a global push for an experimental vaccine, such extrapolation of data from other countries is the best we can do.
What insurance company data reveal
When all else fails, follow the money.
Two health insurance companies in Germany are paying close attention to adverse events and vaccine-related injuries presumably because they don't want to pay out health benefits from a government-mandated, experimental vaccine.
The staggering projections from the German companies are consistent with all-cause mortality numbers reported in the U.S.
According to the analyses, all-cause mortality in Germany is up 26%, which cannot be explained by COVID deaths alone (8% max).
The underreporting factors are 13.86 times too low, which amounts to more than 400,000 serious vaccine injuries and more than 31,000 deaths that have occurred since Germany rolled out its COVID vaccination campaign.
The vaccination campaign is the only variable that can account for this unnatural increase.
Based on some rough per-capita numbers, we could expect to see 1.6 million serious adverse events and 126,000 deaths related to the COVID vaccine here in the U.S.
Conclusion
As a capture system, VAERS has been a tool of convenience for the CDC used — before COVID — to demonstrate the safety of traditional childhood vaccines.
When a Harvard audit in 2010 concluded fewer than 1% of adverse events were being reported, the CDC glossed over this detail ignoring the very recommendations it hired the Harvard auditors to produce, in order to support the agency's "vaccines are safe" narrative.
But once COVID vaccines were rolled out, and the number of adverse events reported to CDC surged, the agency changed its tune.
Now, the CDC claims, the data in VAERS has "limitations," thus no one should be alarmed by the tens of thousands of reports of injuries and deaths.
The connection between the Israeli survey and VAERS is further complicated by the fact that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) used the safety data from Israel's passive reporting system, which we now know to be highly underreported, to authorize boosters in the U.S. population.
It is estimated that 40% of eligible Americans have received a booster.
In the coming weeks and months, more data will likely confirm these estimates, and a clearer vision of the truth will emerge.
The CDC is just beginning to release V-SAFE data (extrapolations of the data, not the raw data), and the court-ordered release of all Pfizer's clinical trial data should be public by the end of the year.
The purpose of VAERS is not to establish causality but to capture coincidence. If the recent, massive spikes in vaccine-related injuries and deaths are not enough of a safety signal to at least give the CDC and FDA pause — especially when underreporting factors are so high — then we must dismantle these agencies that work harder to protect the industrial medical complex than the people they are sworn to serve.
Updated: This article was updated to state that more than 4,000 people were invited to participate in the survey. Of those, 2,049 fully completed the interview process and were included in the study.
Nolan E. Bowman is a freelance science reporter for The Defender.