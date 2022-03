© Getty images/NurPhoto

"Your fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers did not fight the Nazi occupiers and defend our common Motherland to allow today's neo-Nazis to seize power in Ukraine."

Moscow plans event to unite global efforts to fight fascism after launching offensive partly to 'denazify' UkraineRussian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has announced plans to host the firstShoigu told reporters about the new event on Tuesday, saying it would be held in August, in conjunction with the "Army-22" international military technology forum near Moscow. The initiative is meant toRussia is calling attention to its anti-fascism agenda at a time when it's attacking Ukraine, which it claims is partly down to a desire to "denazify" the former Soviet republic.President Vladimir Putin last week, announcing the military operation against Kiev, said:While the US and other NATO members have accused Russia of citing false pretexts to justify an "unnecessary war" in Ukraine,An estimated 27 million Soviet citizens were killed during World War II, primarily by Nazi Germany.It's not clear how much international participation the Anti-Fascist Congress will attract, at a time when the US and its allies are calling on countries around the world to punish and isolate Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.