At least seven farmers were killed and 14 others injured on Saturday by lightning strike in Tanzania's southern highlands region of Rukwa, police said on Sunday.William Mwampaghale, the Rukwa regional police commander, said the lightning strike that was accompanied by a heavy downpour killed five farmers in Luwa village in Nkasi district on Saturday at 3 p.m. local time."The five farmers were struck by the lightning when they were planting beans in their farm," Mwampaghale told a news conference, adding that 14 others were injured after the lightning struck a hut in which they had taken shelter after the rains started to fall.In another separate incident, said the police official, a man and his son died after they were struck by lightning while farming in the same village, adding that the incident occurred on Saturday evening.Source: Xinhua