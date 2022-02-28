Seven people have died in Western province after they were struck by lightning in separate incidents.Police recorded four cases which occurred on February 26, this year and at the same time, 15:00 hours in different locations within Mongu District.Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said victims identified as Mwashekwa Lyamba aged 40 and his wife identified as Carol Nakakena Liisimba aged 35 of Ilute plots died on the spot after being struck by lightning at their house.He said in the other incident which occurred at Ngalama are, Hilda Namangolwa aged 52 died on the spot after she was struck by lightning at her house in Ngalama area while Wumba Minganja aged 45 also of Ngalama area was struck by lightning and died on the spot on her way to church at Tungi area."The bodies of the four deceased have been deposited in Lewanika General Hospital Mortuary waiting for postmortem," he said.Meanwhile, police on February 23, this year recorded a case of sudden and unnatural death in which three children from the same family were struck by lightning and died on the spot.He said the incident occurred at 15:00 hours in Nalolo District.And a 23- year -old man identified as Kelvin Kaselo has drowned in a swimming pool at a named lodge in Nalisila area in Mongu.Mr Mwale said police visited the scene and the body of the deceased has since been deposited in Lewanika General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem."Inquiry files have been opened in both incidents," he said.