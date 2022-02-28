© AP / Andrew Marienko



The Russian military has suffered casualties, and some soldiers have ended up captured by the opposing forces during the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov acknowledged on Sunday during a press briefing, as he provided a daily update on the conflict.The official didThe Russian military has been closely monitoring footage purportedly showing the abuse of the country's soldiers at the hands of Ukrainian nationalists, the official warned, promising to bring those involved in such behavior to justice.Moscow launched the military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, explaining it was the only option left to prevent an allegedly looming attack by Kiev's forces on the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in the country's east. Kiev has denied harboring such plans, insisting it has not been seeking to retake the region, which broke away from Ukraine back in 2014 after the Maidan events. Days before the offensive was launched, Moscow formally recognized the republics as independent states. The Ukrainian government slammed the attack as "unprovoked."