Gilbert Doctorow is a Brussels-based political analyst. His latest book is Does Russia Have a Future?

What I am about to say should be self-evident to anyone following closely the move of Russian forces into Ukraine and having a recollection of what the same Russian general command did in Crimea and then did again in their Syrian campaign. Regrettably, Western audiences do not find these observations on CNN, the BBC, The Financial Times and The New York Times, not to mention on the still less reputable television channels and print media that provide 99% of the (mis)information which the public receives daily on the Ukrainian conflict and on much else. Their producers and editorial boards, their journalist staff all are looking at one another or just contemplating their belly buttons. They have for some years now been living in a virtual world and paying little heed to the real world. I can only be surprised that an astute observer of commercial opportunities like Zuckerberg took so long to launch Meta.This approach to the military tasks results from awareness thatas has been the case in each of the major wars that the United States fought and ultimately lost in the past thirty years. That is why the Russians are not practicing "shock and awe," which is the American way of war.in the past decade was defined not by their celebrated cutting edge hypersonic missile technology or the deep sea nuclear drone Poseidon.. After all,in means of nuclear deterrence,in the garden variety conflicts that we see everywhere and in every age. Ultimatelywhich can be and are used in attempts to resolve intractable conflicts by force of arms. This is precisely where the Russians amazingly caught up with the United States, bypassing, incidentally, all of the weapons industry of Western Europe in quality and quantity.So the Russians have their 'toys for the boys,' which they designed, manufactured and implemented in their ground, air and sea forces. They did all this at bargain basement prices.This is a cardinal difference from the American way of war.In the takeover of Crimea,favoring the Russian PsyOps waso that field units lost touch with their commanders and were exposed on the spot to calls for surrender and desertion, to which the vast demoralized and confused majority acceded at once. There is evidence that the same technique is being practiced today by Russia in Ukraine.Yesterday anyone watching Euronews on one screen and Russian state television on another would have been perplexed by the totally contradictory coverage of both with respect to the fate of the armed detachment of Ukrainian border guards on one island in the southeast of Ukraine.awarding posthumous designation aswhich reportedly resisted the attacking Russian forces and were slaughtered. Meanwhilethat they voluntarily lay down their arms and awaited repatriation to their homes and families.because the detachment had been wholly cut off from its superior officers in Kiev and they feared for the worst. This is what the Russians practiced so successfully in their Crimean campaign in 2014.Finally, I wish to share one more defining pattern of Russian military behavior today that carries over from their operations in their Syrian campaign to destroy the US-backed terrorist groups in that country.The former were allowed to lay down their arms and go home to their families. The latter were fought to the death and "neutralized."and it deserves much more attention than it receives in our media.And it is an entirely different mindset from the "counterinsurgency" techniques that David Petraeus popularized and rode to fame and advancement in the Iraq War.