© Wolf Creek Ski Area



Here are current snow totals in Colorado:

Several resorts have received 40+ inches of the good stuff in the last three days alone.Purgatory - 45″Silverton - 44″Wolf Creek - 43″Aspen Snowmass - 40″Telluride - 31″Sunlight Mountain - 24″Crested Butte - 20″Monarch Mountain - 16″Vail - 15″Winter Park - 13″Beaver Creek - 12″Loveland - 11″Ski Granby Ranch - 10″Breckenridge - 9″