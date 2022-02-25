A skier makes turns in deep powder at Wolf Creek Ski Area, CO, which has received 43″ of new snow in the past 72 hours
© Wolf Creek Ski Area
Winter is back. Colorado is getting snow right now—big time. Several resorts have received 40+ inches of the good stuff in the last three days alone.

Here are current snow totals in Colorado:

Purgatory - 45″

Silverton - 44″


Wolf Creek - 43″

Aspen Snowmass - 40″


Telluride - 31″


Sunlight Mountain - 24″

Crested Butte - 20″

Monarch Mountain - 16″

Vail - 15″

Winter Park - 13″

Beaver Creek - 12″

Loveland - 11″

Ski Granby Ranch - 10″

Breckenridge - 9″