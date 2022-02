© Kate Abraham/Palidades Tahoe



As a cold snap continues to drop temperatures across California, the Lake Tahoe area welcomed its first major snowstorm in six weeks., and South Lake Tahoe 4.5, the National Weather Service reported. Over the past few months, the Lake Tahoe area has experienced extreme weather whiplash , going from an atmospheric river in October to the snowiest December on record. Then, during the opening months of 2022, the area experienced a historic dry spell that lasted 37 days, only broken on Feb. 15 with 1.6 inches of snow, according to the Central Sierra Snow Lab.In this latest storm, the Central Sierra Snow Lab — which has r ecords tracking snowfall since 1878 measured nearly 16 inches , with 1.6 inches of new snow during the past 24 hours.While the snow has tapered off, temperatures for the area could drop even further, the weather service's Reno office wrote in its forecast, with "the potential to see some of the coldest temperatures of the season thus far." Highs today are between 20 and 25 degrees. Wednesday night, residents and visitors could experience what may be the coldest night of the week, with "widespread teen and single digit low temperatures, and below zero temperatures in colder valleys."