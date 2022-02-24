Ukraine destruction
Russian aviation suppressed the entire Ukrainian air defense system on the first wave of sorties. There were no targets left for the second wave of strikes. During the attack one Russian plane was shot down, Kiev claimed. The Russian side denies it.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the Russian city of Belgorod. One of the missiles landed in the urban development area, injuring a local resident.

Kalibr missiles struck the Kulbakino military airfield in the Nikolayev region of Ukraine, where the Bayraktar TB-2 UAVs were located. Airport infrastructure destroyed.

Ukrainian soldiers killed in overnight fighting in the LPR

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine reported the first two lost settlements: the villages of Melovoye and Gorodyshche in the Luhansk region. The settlements of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska have come under the control of the LPR authorities too. In the city of Kherson (Ukraine, near the border with the Crimea), intense shooting is reported in the suburbs of the city.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian National Guard Headquarters was destroyed.

The Russian Defense Ministry reports that Ukrainian border guards do not offer any resistance to Russian units. Also Russian Military announced that the military infrastructure of the airbases of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed.
Massive smoke/hillside
By 9:00 local time, Russian troops had entered the outskirts of city of Kharkov without resistance. The photo was taken at the entrance to Kharkov:
Troops near Kharkov