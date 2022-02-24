© Kyodo



Snow-clearing accidents killed 45 people in the three months through January, emergency authorities said Thursday, as Japan's snowy regions have been hit by heavier falls than usual this winter.Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan saw the largest number of deaths at 11, followed by Hokkaido in the country's north at 10. Akita, Fukushima and Yamagata prefectures in the northeast recorded three deaths each.Over 90 percent of the victims were over the age of 65, according to the agency.Local police have urged people to stay away from the eaves of their houses, and wear helmets and use lifelines if they climb on top of their roofs. Residents have also been asked to work in groups or notify others before and after trying to clear snow to avoid going unnoticed in case of an accident.Around 660 people, including students traveling to take university entrance exams, spent the night at the airport despite Hokkaido Railway Co. running a special service linking to Sapporo from around 3 a.m."I'm worried about my physical strength as I could not sleep much," said senior high school student Reika Muraki, 18, after arriving on Wednesday from Miyazaki Prefecture in southwestern Japan and spending the night at the airport. "But I made it this far, so I won't lose my cool now and will try to give the exam my all."Kousei Sakamoto, 18, came to the airport on Thursday morning to travel to Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, for the University of Tsukuba entrance exam."It looks like I'll be able to fly so I'm relieved," he said.