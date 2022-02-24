© Meta



Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled several ambitious artificial-intelligence projects, describing AI as "the key to unlocking the Metaverse".In a livestreamed demonstration, he created a basic virtual world - including an island, trees and a beach - using the AI feature Builder Bot.Mr Zuckerberg also announced a plan to build a universal speech translator."The ability to communicate with anyone in any language is a superpower that was dreamt of forever," he said.Builder Bot was part of Meta's CAIRaoke project to improve AI assistants and allow "AI to see the world from our experience" as people entered virtual reality via headsets or glasses, Mr Zuckerberg said.Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta in October, following revelations from whistleblower Frances Haugen.At the time, Mr Zuckerberg talked of a wide-ranging Metaverse - accessible via VR headsets, such as the Meta Quest, formerly Oculus -where people could work, play and chat.And Meta plans to hire 10,000 people in Europe to help build it.There has been much hype of its potential.But he promised to allow users to control the experience.And following reports women felt harassed in Meta VR platform Horizon Worlds, the company hastily introduced a feature called Personal Boundary to protect avatars from "unwanted interactions".