"God unveiled the creation of an ultra-realistic metaverse where people can talk, learn, and work with other people, stating this unique new metaverse will be called 'Universe.'"

"Facebook's growing role in the ever-expanding surveillance and 'pre-crime' apparatus of the national security state demands new scrutiny of the company's origins and its products as they relate to a former, controversial DARPA-run surveillance program that was essentially analogous to what is currently the world's largest social network."

"All of those [Silicon Valley] companies have essentially become government and intelligence contractors. The line between them is not clearly defined and arguably does not exist."

"The 4th Industrial Revolution [which such tech advances like the Metaverse are a part of] will be about changing you as a person. Gene editing will change you. But, if you mention brain chips now you will be screamed at as being a 'conspiracy theorist.'"

"I wish I could dismiss the metaverse - and especially the version based on brain implants - as silly techno-hype. But scary things that once seemed inconceivable have been happening lately. Given the world's unpredictability, I have a hard time ruling out the possibility that an unholy alliance of big tech and the military will foist an implant-enabled metaverse on us."

A viral video poking fun at the Metaverse, while highlighting the natural charms of Iceland, has a serious message:The country that went to war on bankers and once kicked out uninvited FBI agents has now taken on Mark Zuckerberg's 'Metaverse', countering humorously with 'Icelandverse' -A two-and-a-half minute clip by Inspired by Iceland hilariously mimics the near seven-minute clip announcing Facebook's Meta - right down to the robotic-looking Icelandic version of Zuck (named Zack), with equally awkward facial and hand gestures.Viewer comments on this satirical tourism advertisement were overwhelmingly positive, with most entertained by the uncanny Zuckerberg mimicry (down to the clay of Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon copiously slathered on Zack's face much as Zuckerberg did with sunscreen while surfing).But beyond the entertainment value of the clip,sarcastically writing:Advances in augmented reality (AR) technology are presented as making our lives easier, more pleasurable. And, certainly for kids who have grown up on technology, AR may be an easy sell. But for many of us who grew up offline, in the 'realverse', playing in creeks and skateboarding in parks, the thought of Big Tech's augmented virtual existence is off-putting, even revolting.After isolating lockdowns and other absurd anti-science measures that have made life hell for many for the past year-and-a-half,not Zoom calls or other digital meet-ups. People are thirsty for real-life experiences, the good and the bad, the things that make us human - not some virtual world where users can choose a perfect, problem-less existence.In a recent and informative discussion , journalistsaddressed the idea of this AR-inspired Metaverse - not only Facebook's interpretation of it, but also other tech giants - and why it is not a positive development, despite being framed as one.Some of the points they covered include how the(which of course has implications for dissenting voices); and that, because they are more easily persuaded than adults who have lived real lives for decades.In terms of security concerns,the opening of which notes:In their conversation, Webb further noted:And as Cristian pointed out:Yet, as he and Webb note, this is now being openly discussed, pointing to an October 2021 article by John Horgan of the Stevens Institute of Technology in the respected title Scientific American, which states:And as for Iceland's dig at the Metaverse? It was masterfully done. Having been to the 'Icelandverse' many times, I definitely agree - it's real, it's immersive, the water is wet, and you don't even need silly VR headsets to enjoy its splendours.