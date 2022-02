From political ruin to fabulous riches in five years

Hypocrisy as sons sent to top private school



Nick Clegg and his wife Miriam Gonzalez Durantez are paying £70,000 a year to send their sons to a top private school in California.





The former Deputy Prime Minister previously spoke about the 'corrosive' gap between state and private education in the UK.



But he appears to be keen to ensure his sons are on the right side of that divide in America, sending Miguel, 12, and Alberto, 17, to the elite school close to the family's £7million mansion.



His oldest son, Antonio, 20, recently graduated from the same school, which we are not naming to protect the boys' privacy, where annual day fees are £34,500.



A source said: 'The school... is level with Eton in status.'



A decade ago, Sir Nick warned: 'There is a great rift in our education system between our best schools, most of which are private, and the schools ordinary families rely on. That is corrosive for our society and damaging to our economy.'



His wife also appears to have had a change of heart. In 2014, she said of her sons: 'As far as I know they will always go to state school. You cannot buy your place into the elite. You have to earn it.'





The Cleggs did not respond to a request for comment last night.

Nick Clegg is at the centre of a Whitehall leak inquiry after Ministers raised concerns he was receiving secret information about Government plans to regulate Facebook. Whitehall officials fear he is being fed sensitive details about what is being planned, and have launched a major hunt to track down the suspected mole. Officials fear Sir Nick - whose following his promotion last week - has retained a Government contact or contacts from his time as Deputy Prime Minister which has allowed the flow of classified information. However a spokesman for Facebook - now called Meta - last night strongly denied he had sought information from officials, describing such claims as 'absurd and false'. The hunt for the Whitehall mole will span the Treasury, Foreign Office and Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Potential reforms had been contained in confidential letters called 'write-rounds' which are passed between a handful of Ministers' officials as they draw up agreements on what action they should take. Concerns were first expressed after Sir Nick cited information from such a confidential letter in his Zoom call of June 2020. But the leak probe was only triggered last week following a story in the Financial Times about the Online Safety Bill, which aims to clamp down on harmful content on digital platforms. The article quoted a tech executive 'who has seen the proposals' - even though they were contained in another restricted ministerial write-round. Last night a spokesman for Meta said it was 'not aware' of any Government leak inquiry. Company founder Mark Zuckerberg said Sir Nick would become a 'senior leader at the level of myself', with responsibility for 'all policy matters' - leading him to be dubbed the 'Master of the Metaverse', the virtual reality future the company is hoping to build. The former Liberal Democrat leader, who was Deputy PM in David Cameron's Coalition Government, lives with his wife Miriam and their three sons in a £7 million house in Atherton, a Silicon Valley town known as 'the most expensive postcode in America'. The property boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, swimming pool, outdoor hot tub and 'patio fireplace'. The new Online Safety Bill will require internet firms to seek out and remove 'illegal content and content which is harmful to children'. Critics worry the move - which puts more liability on social media firms to police content on their platforms. It is feared Silicon Valley corporations will err too much on the side of removing content on sensitive topics rather than considering the nuance of what is said and the credentials of who is saying it. The Financial Times story which triggered the leak probe said any requirement for tech giants - and smaller companies hosting user-generated content such as travel review sites - to take extra responsibilities for what was posted on their platforms would be a 'huge red line' for the industry, in the words of the unnamed executive. However, a source at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said that the claims were a 'garbled' version of the write-round, and insisted that 'publishers' exemptions' would protect freedom of expression. Separately, the Government is planning to force tech giants to pay media outlets for using their stories, if such deals cannot be directly negotiated. The proposals, based on an Australian system, address fears tech companies are dominating online advertising to the detriment of consumers and businesses. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is pushing No 10 to include the legislation in the next Queen's Speech, arguing that struggling regional papers would benefit in particular from the boost to their revenues. In 2020, the most recent year for which records are available, Facebook's UK arm paid £36.8 million on £190 million of profits — a rate of 19 per cent. Globally, according to the Fair Tax Foundation, the firm paid just $16.8 billion income taxes, equivalent to 5 per cent. A Meta spokesperson said: 'Any insinuation or suggestion that due to Nick Clegg's previous role in Government he is now seeking or soliciting documents from officials is absurd and false. We are not aware of any inquiry into this issue by the Government and that is a matter for them. As for the alleged content of a Zoom call involving Nick Clegg in June 2020, we have no idea what this is specifically referring to and would need more substantiated detail to respond in full.' Just five years ago Nick Clegg's career appeared to be in ruins. The one-time Deputy Prime Minister and ardent Europhile had gone from watching as the country voted to back Brexit. The 55-year-old's personal political nadir came in 2017 when he lost his Commons seat of Sheffield Hallam to a little-known Labour challenger in the general election. But half a decade later, Sir Nick's fortunes stand transformed. As de facto No2 to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg. His personal financial prospects have also changed out of all recognition. But when he joined Facebook, his annual income reportedly rocketed to £2.7million - a figure that may now be nearly £15m after his most recent promotion to global president of global affairs at Meta. That allows him and his wife, Miriam González Durántez, 53, to live in considerable luxury.