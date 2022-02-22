maps
Very strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake at 10 km depth

Date & time: Feb 21, 2022 23:24:12 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022 at 12:24 pm (GMT +13)
Magnitude: 6.3
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 69.7601°S / 165.4321°E (South Pacific Ocean, Antarctica)