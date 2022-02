© Chesnot/Getty Images



"Serious concerns were expressed due to the quickly deteriorating situation along the contact line in Donbass. The President of Russia noted that provocations from Ukrainian militants were the reason for the escalation."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have agreedthe Elysee Palace said in a statement During their Sunday phone conversation requested by Paris, the leaders agreed to resume work within the framework of the Normandy format, which consists of French, German, Russian, and Ukrainian leadership. It was also decided thatA meeting between French and Russian ministers of foreign affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Sergey Lavrov, would take place "in the coming days," with diplomatic work due to intensify in general, Paris said. Russia's Foreign Ministry later told RT that the call is planned for Monday, since Le Drian was not immediately available.According to the French presidency,The Kremlin confirmed that "the two leaders agreed to maintain contact at various levels," but did not provide any specific details on such plans. Moscow said in a statement:Putin also drew Macron's attention "to the modern weapons and ammunition being sent to Ukraine by NATO member countries." In Russia's opinion,As a result of "the intensifying attacks," civilians in the self-proclaimed breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine had to evacuate to Russia, the statement said.Right after his conversation with Putin,