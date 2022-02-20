© Nicholas T Ansell/PA



Waves sometimes exceeding nine metres

Much of northwestern Europe is counting the cost of Storm Eunice on Sunday, after it swept onto the continent from the British Isles, leaving death and destruction in its wake as well as massive power cuts.After developing over Ireland, the storm passed on Friday over part of the United Kingdom then northern France and the Benelux countries, before continuing its route towards Denmark and Germany.The storm struck a large part of northern Germany, where a state of red alert was declared before being lifted later.Warning of storm force gusts of wind of over 100 kmh, German meteorological services earlier warned of damaged and said that people should avoid being outdoors.According to police in the Belgian city of Ghent, a 37-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after being struck on the head by a solar panel the previous day.Some 1.2 million homes in Poland were without power on Saturday night, according to local authorities, and several rail links were suspended.In the Netherlands, in the capital The Hague, dozens of houses were evacuated over fears the bell tower of a church could collapse. The Dutch rail network was disrupted, and the Thalys Amsterdam-Brussels connections was interrupted, with a resumption expected in the afternoon according to a spokesperson.In Belgium, according to Infrabel, most lines were in operation on Saturday after major nighttime repair work.In the north of France, around thirty injuries were recorded, in road accidents linked to the wind, falls or because of falling materials.and some regional rail links were interrupted.Strong gusts of wind coupled with high tides raised fears of flooding, especially as heavy rains were expected.Cross-Channel ferry traffic was interrupted, hundreds of flights cancelled on Friday, road and rail transport affected.According to the British forecaster the Met Office, clearing operations in the UK were expected to be disrupted by a new gale, less strong nevertheless, expected in certain parts of the country.while others were measured at more than 110 kmh inland, including at London airport Heathrow.The British Meteorological Service had issued a red alert level - the highest - over South Wales and southern England, including London. This is the first time that the British capital has reached this level of alert since the establishment of this system in 2011.