huge wave
The moment a huge wave crashed through the windows of a German commuter ferry has been caught on camera.

The vessel was sailing across the Elbe, heading for the Airbus factories in Hamburg, when it was hit by the wave.

Large ships had been banned from sailing up the Lower Elbe river that connects the port to the sea.

Meteorologists on Thursday warned that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days.

Strong winds swept across the region overnight, killing at least four people, downing power lines and causing widespread travel delays.